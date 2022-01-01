Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Out of protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it.
Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
On New Year’s Eve, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers for a game that saw all the LA players return from Health and Safety Protocols and obtain a much-needed and encouraging victory. Familiar faces showed up at the newly named Crypto.com Arena as Larry Nance Jr....
Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
Purdue men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t realize he had already met University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis earlier in the year until they saw each other again at the FIBA U19 Team USA trials in June. Both were competing for spots on Team USA to...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
Despite being traded away by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denzel Valentine offered a gracious goodbye to the Cavaliers on Instagram. During Valentine’s short stay as a member of the Cavaliers this season, he came off the bench in 22 games. He was averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, and he was doing so in just 9.3 minutes of action per contest.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are planning to sign Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. Arcidiacono has played 207 games in his NBA career all for the Chicago Bulls.
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
Comments / 0