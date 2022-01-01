ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

US RINGS IN NEW YEAR AS OMICRON CASES SURGE (4:30pET)

southgatv.com
 3 days ago

A rough start to the new year. Unprecedented...

www.southgatv.com

Surge in COVID cases shows little effect on huge crowds gathering at Central Florida theme parks to ring in the New Year

If you’re still buried under a mountain of mistletoe, thoughtful gifts that just didn’t fit, and a house full of decorations that you swear you didn’t realize you had a month ago, you might not know that the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, as well as other theme park operators in the Sunshine State, are hosting huge crowds this holiday season, despite the massive uptick in COVID cases that’s been trending nationally since Christmas Day,
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
Dog Dies on Southwest Flight, Family Blaming Airline

A Southwest passenger says the airline is at fault after her dog wasn't able to breathe in his carrier and suffered a tragic death during a flight. The 3-year-old French bulldog, named Charlie, was a comfort pet and a paying passenger that had been flying in a dog carrier on a SW flight last month to Pennsylvania.
US HITS RECORD NUMBER OF NEW COVID-19 CASES (3:30pET)

The US is seeing an explosion of new Covid cases, shattering previous records. In the wake of the holiday travel surge, health experts are bracing for the peak of the surge, while Americans face long lines to access Covid tests. Isabel Rosales reports on the trends and the concerning update from the FDA about at home Covid-19 rapid tests.
US Jobs Report, FOMC Minutes to Ring in Busy New Year for the Dollar

After the holiday lull, markets will be getting back into full swing this week as the Fed publishes the minutes of its December FOMC meeting on Wednesday (19:00 GMT) and the latest nonfarm payrolls report comes out on Friday (13:30 GMT). The ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs are also due this week, on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, both at 15:00 GMT. Will the data further ease Omicron fears or actually revive them, and just how hawkish was the Fed at its last meeting? Any surprises might just bolt the US dollar index out of its month-long sideways range.
COVID SURGING IN US AHEAD OF NEW YEAR (3:30pET)

As we countdown the last days of 2021, health experts are urging Americans to re-think their New Years Eve plans and stay home. Omicron is driving a record number of new cases and some hospitals are feeling the strain. Isabel Rosales reports on the medical recommendations ahead of the ball drop and the concerns about young children.
OMICRON CASES SURGE DISRUPTING TRAVEL (3:30pET)

An Omicron-fueled surge of Covid-19 cases is causing major disruption across the skies and seas. As crews call out sick, thousands of flights continue to be canceled or delayed this holiday week. Isabel Rosales reports on the travel woes and the new recommendations about Omicron ahead of the new year.
TRAVEL

