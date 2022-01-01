US RINGS IN NEW YEAR AS OMICRON CASES SURGE (4:30pET)

After the holiday lull, markets will be getting back into full swing this week as the Fed publishes the minutes of its December FOMC meeting on Wednesday (19:00 GMT) and the latest nonfarm payrolls report comes out on Friday (13:30 GMT). The ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs are also due this week, on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, both at 15:00 GMT. Will the data further ease Omicron fears or actually revive them, and just how hawkish was the Fed at its last meeting? Any surprises might just bolt the US dollar index out of its month-long sideways range.
