Dolphins' Brennan Scarlett: Healthy following knee injury

Check that, it's not time for the playoffs, but it should be. In any other year, we'd be talking about the playoffs right now, but the NFL decided to add an 18th week to the schedule this year, so now, you're getting an extra week of regular season picks. And since you're now probably wondering, yes, I do get a bonus for writing an extra week of picks, but it turns out I also lose 10% of that bonus for every pick I get wrong, and now that I'm saying that out loud, I probably need to fire my agent, which actually could get kind of awkward since I'd have to fire myself.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO