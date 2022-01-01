Still haven’t gotten rid of your Christmas tree? Lansing’s CART system has you covered
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re wondering where to dispose of your Christmas tree, you may not have to look farther than the curb of your driveway.
Starting Monday, Capital Area Recycling and Trash will be collecting Christmas trees through the week of January 10.
A graphic from the City of Lansing says that trees should be left on the curb, and all bags, decorations or any other materials must be removed.
Lastly, if your tree is taller than six feet, you must cut it in half in order for the CART to be able to collect it.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0