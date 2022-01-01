Still haven’t gotten rid of your Christmas tree? Lansing’s CART system has you covered

Courtesy: City of Lansing Public Service Department Facebook Page

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re wondering where to dispose of your Christmas tree, you may not have to look farther than the curb of your driveway.

Starting Monday, Capital Area Recycling and Trash will be collecting Christmas trees through the week of January 10.

A graphic from the City of Lansing says that trees should be left on the curb, and all bags, decorations or any other materials must be removed.

Lastly, if your tree is taller than six feet, you must cut it in half in order for the CART to be able to collect it.

