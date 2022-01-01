ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Scotland Will Pardon Thousands of Witches

By Posted by EditorDavid
slashdot.org
 3 days ago

Thousands of people — included hundreds of men — were accused of witchcraft in Scotland, the Guardian reports, "from allegations of cursing the king's ships, to shape-shifting into animals and birds, or dancing with the devil." Many were executed. Now, three centuries after the Witchcraft Act was...

yro.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

In pictures: Winter solstice across Scotland

The winter solstice - the day with the shortest period of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere - fell on Tuesday. It also marked the first day of winter on the astronomical calendar - although that began three weeks ago in meteorological terms. Despite the relative lack of sunlight, BBC Weather...
U.K.
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Answers to your questions

The spread of the new Omicron variant means the situation in Scotland is changing rapidly. BBC Scotland has been asking our audience what they would like to know about this new wave of the pandemic - and how the latest restrictions will affect them. We've looked through the hundreds of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sacramentosun.com

Were fighting for justice for thousands of women burned as witches

Nearly 3,000 people were executed in Scotland between 1563 and 1736 after wrongly being accused of witchcraft. But a campaign to achieve pardons for them is gaining momentum ? and making people reassess what they consider a witch. Margaret Atwood dedicated her epic 'The Handmaid's Tale' to one. Angelina Jolie...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Witchcraft#Europe#Animals#Uk#Guardian
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Cats
The Independent

GDP in Scotland grows by 0.2% in October

Scotland’s GDP rose by 0.2% in October, official statistics have shown, as the Finance Secretary warned of the impact of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 on the economy.The new figures, released on Wednesday, show Scotland’s economic output was 0.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels.But Kate Forbes stressed the importance of support announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, which pledged £375 million to support businesses affected by new restrictions designed to curb the spread of the new variant.Some £200 million of the funding was pledged from the current Scottish Government budget, with other plans due to be slowed down...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Scotland Ends Coal Power With A Bang

Scotland recently demolished its last coal-fired power station, ending coal’s reign in the country with a literal bang – ending decades of reliance on the emissions-heavy fossil fuel. “Today’s event is a symbolic reminder that we have ended coal-fired power generation in Scotland, as we work in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

NHS medics call for osteoporosis drug to be recommended in England and Wales

More than 100 experts have called for the first new osteoporosis drug in decades to be recommended for use in England and Wales In a joint letter published in the Sunday Times NHS clinicians called on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to repeal its decision not to recommend Romosozumab for people suffering with a severe form of the disease.Romosozumab has already been approved for use in Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of Europe.The drug induces new bone formation and reduces the risk of fracture in patients suffering with osteoporosis, which disproportionately affects women.In the letter,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
travelawaits.com

Where To Get The Best Haggis In Scotland

Haggis, the national dish of Scotland, isn’t for everyone. The thought of eating the offal from a sheep — usually the heart, liver, and lungs — makes many people recoil in horror. But that’s usually before they’ve tried it. The truth is, whether you like the idea of what goes into haggis or not, once you taste it, it’s hard to deny how good it is. Haggis is offal mixed with onion, oatmeal, beef or mutton suet, and spices, packed into a sheep’s stomach and boiled. It might not sound appetizing, but it’s actually incredibly tasty. It’s served on all kinds of days in various different dishes and you won’t travel far in Scotland without seeing it on the menu. It’s fair to say that haggis is sometimes, in some places, prepared and cooked better than in others. So here’s my pick of where to get the best haggis in Scotland.
FOOD & DRINKS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy