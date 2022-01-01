Scotland Will Pardon Thousands of Witches

Haggis, the national dish of Scotland, isn’t for everyone. The thought of eating the offal from a sheep — usually the heart, liver, and lungs — makes many people recoil in horror. But that’s usually before they’ve tried it. The truth is, whether you like the idea of what goes into haggis or not, once you taste it, it’s hard to deny how good it is. Haggis is offal mixed with onion, oatmeal, beef or mutton suet, and spices, packed into a sheep’s stomach and boiled. It might not sound appetizing, but it’s actually incredibly tasty. It’s served on all kinds of days in various different dishes and you won’t travel far in Scotland without seeing it on the menu. It’s fair to say that haggis is sometimes, in some places, prepared and cooked better than in others. So here’s my pick of where to get the best haggis in Scotland.

