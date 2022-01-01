Kjellander is retiring from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission

Idaho will face challenges and change in 2022. Here’s a look at some of what’s coming, starting with state government and politics:. The coming year promises to be a mammoth election year, the Idaho Press reports, with every statewide office, from governor to attorney general, on the ballot, along with all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature and three of the four in Idaho’s congressional delegation. There will be hot races from the top to the bottom of the ticket, with incumbent Gov. Brad Little being challenged by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and a slew of other hopefuls in the May GOP primary; former three-term Congressman Raul Labrador trying for a political comeback with a run against Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden; and numerous state lawmakers thrust into runs against each other due to redistricting.

