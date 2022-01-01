Titans activate Bud Dupree, Denico Autry, 2 others from COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans will be getting back three more active-roster players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced on Saturday that it has activated outside linebacker Bud Dupree, defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Buster Skrine, and practice squad receiver Cody Hollister from the COVID-19 list.

All four are now eligible to play on Sunday.

In addition to those moves, the Titans downgraded defensive lineman Larrell Murchison to out after he was listed as questionable on the final injury report, and the team has cut wide receiver Caleb Scott from its practice squad.

Remaining on the COVID-19 list are wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Jayon Brown, backup tackle Kendall Lamm, and practice squad defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun. All four players are now ineligible to play in Week 17 versus the Dolphins.

For Jones, this will be the the seventh game he misses this season in what has been an issue-plagued first campaign for him in Nashville, mostly because of injuries. He also hasn’t been productive when healthy and on the field.

Tennessee and Miami will meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff set for noon CST. The Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss.