Titans activate Bud Dupree, Denico Autry, 2 others from COVID-19 list

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans will be getting back three more active-roster players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced on Saturday that it has activated outside linebacker Bud Dupree, defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Buster Skrine, and practice squad receiver Cody Hollister from the COVID-19 list.

All four are now eligible to play on Sunday.

In addition to those moves, the Titans downgraded defensive lineman Larrell Murchison to out after he was listed as questionable on the final injury report, and the team has cut wide receiver Caleb Scott from its practice squad.

Remaining on the COVID-19 list are wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Jayon Brown, backup tackle Kendall Lamm, and practice squad defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun. All four players are now ineligible to play in Week 17 versus the Dolphins.

For Jones, this will be the the seventh game he misses this season in what has been an issue-plagued first campaign for him in Nashville, mostly because of injuries. He also hasn’t been productive when healthy and on the field.

Tennessee and Miami will meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff set for noon CST. The Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss.

The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
profootballrumors.com

Titans’ Bud Dupree Charged With Misdemeanor

Titans edge rusher Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault, per an announcement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. According to the report, Dupree was arrested following an altercation with a 20-year-old Walgreens employee. [RELATED: Latest On Titans’ Henry]. Dupree, per the MNPD, got into a verbal spat...
National football post

Titans LB Bud Dupree under investigation after altercation

A Sunday night altercation at a Nashville Walgreens store has local police looking to question Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree. Two Walgreens employees reportedly were treated for cuts in an incident, with Dupree and multiple people with him allegedly involved in an altercation that started when a male worker in the store started videotaping the Titans player.
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 17: Bills join top tier, Bengals rise, Ravens cling to hope as playoffs near

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 17: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-3; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
