Noah Dobson Plays Hero in 3-2 Islanders Overtime Win

By Editorials
 3 days ago

The start to this game is exactly what the New York Islanders were hoping for. In the first, they were controlling play and even got a couple of power play chances. The first power play saw the Isles get numerous pucks on net which is something they struggled to do all...

Yardbarker

Islanders 3 Takeaways from Consecutive Home Wins

The New York Islanders returned to the ice for the first time since the Dec. 19 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a 4-1 win on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres, followed by a 3-2 overtime victory on New Year’s Day against the Edmonton Oilers. The consecutive wins at UBS Arena allowed the Islanders to continue to climb out of last place in the Metropolitan Division, but more importantly displayed how the team will find success in the second half of the 2021-22 season.
NOAH DOBSON
nyihockeynow.com

Dobson & Bellows Injecting Life into Islanders Lineup, Seizing Opportunity

The New York Islanders have picked up points in eight out of their last 11 games and are currently riding a four-game point streak. They have won their last two contests and added critical points before another long break between games. How?. Young players in Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows...
NHL
Newsday

Noah Dobson blossoms with the help of some encouragement from Zdeno Chara

As the Islanders await their next game, there’s this: Noah Dobson has taken the next step toward reaching the lofty ceiling projected when the smooth-skating defenseman was selected 12th overall in 2018. All before his 22nd birthday, which comes on Friday. "I think he’s playing with a lot more...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Overtime Win Over Sabres

After a 16-day break that included a COVID-19 shutdown for the Boston Bruins and then a league-wide shut down for six days, the Black and Gold returned to action for the first time since a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Dec. 16, when they hosted the Buffalo Sabres on New Years Day. For the first time in a long time, coach Bruce Cassidy had most of his roster intact for the game.
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons for Alarm From Oilers’ 3-2 Loss to Islanders

The panic across Oil Country is nearing red alert level in the aftermath of the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday (Jan. 1). On the Oilers’ first visit to the sparkling new home of their erstwhile Stanley Cup Final rivals, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse scored for Edmonton, while goalie Mikko Koskinen made his first start since Dec. 14 and stopped 29 Islanders shots.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
