FAA Warns COVID-19, Weather, & Seasonal Traffic Will Likely Result In Travel Delays

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ia7wI_0dadwOmF00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, Jan 1, the FAA said that a combination of rising COVID-19 cases, weather, and seasonal traffic will likely cause travel delays in the coming days.

Asked for comment on staffing issues, the FAA issued the following statement:

“Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days. Like the rest of the US population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods.”

The FAA has previously warned that staffing issues due in part to COVID-19 could cause travel problems. On Dec 29, a ground stop was put in place for a short time after one control tower was shut down due to staffing shortages caused by “multiple health and safety factors, including COVID-19.”

The FAA offers an online tool where you can look up the status of air traffic control facilities affected by COVID-19.

Related
WSOC Charlotte

FAA warns COVID-19 surge could impact travel through mid-January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration is warning that the surge in COVID-19 cases could continue to impact holiday travel. Staffing shortages with crews out sick have forced airlines to cancel nearly 10,000 flights nationwide since Christmas Eve. Just within the last 24 hours, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport has already seen dozens of flight cancellations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Air Traffic Control#Covid#Dallas#Aircraft
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 & Winter Weather Cited As BWI Sees Some Delays & Cancellations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mass flight delays and cancellations continued nationwide on Monday during what’s widely known as the busiest time of year for air travel. More than 4,400 delays were reported for flights into, out of or within the U.S., according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware, which also reported over 1,100 cancellations for similar flights. The delays and canceled flights were attributed in some cases to disruptions resulting from winter weather and COVID-19. Twelve cancellations and 129 delays were reported among flights in and out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday, according to Flight Aware. In statements to WJZ, Alaska Airlines, Southwest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Holiday Flights Canceled, Delayed Due To COVID-19 Issues And Weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The Sacramento International Airport is edging towards pre-pandemic travel numbers during the holiday season with an expected 16,000 travelers through the airport everyday until January 3rd. Those numbers put SMF at about 85% of 2019 levels, according to a release from Sacramento County. They also align with national...
SACRAMENTO, CA
whmi.com

FAA issues warning to travelers amid omicron surge: Delays will continue

(NEW YORK) -- The travel chaos continues for an eighth consecutive day Friday, with more than 1,600 U.S. cancellations as of 8 p.m. ET. The airlines have been grappling with the one-two punch of bad winter weather and a surge in crew COVID cases that have left them short-staffed, and forced airlines to cancel nearly 10,000 flights since Christmas Eve.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

FAA To Holiday Travelers: Flight Delays, Cancellations Will Continue

Holiday travel pandemonium persists today for the eighth day in a row, with nearly 1,300 U.S. flight cancellations recorded as of 11 a.m. ET, according to ABC News. Up against a perfect storm of internal and external problems, airlines have found themselves forced to cancel close to 10,000 flights since Christmas Eve.
LIFESTYLE
WUSA9

Cancellations and delayed test results send holiday travelers into tailspin

ARLINGTON, Va. — McLean resident Merenda Tate of McLean had a very narrow window for holiday travel this year, flying into Charlotte, North Carolina on Christmas Eve and returning home on Sunday. But ultimately she had to weigh the value of seeing her family with mounting flight cancellations that could put her return in jeopardy.
MCLEAN, VA
East Bay Times

FAA says more COVID-related flight delays are possible

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning more air travel headaches may be in store, even as airlines cancel thousands of flights because of coronavirus crew shortages and other issues. The FAA said Friday an “increased number” of its own employees are testing positive for the virus. That could force it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSA

COVID delays holiday travel for thousands

It was a difficult Christmas weekend for thousands of Americans because of the latest COVID surge. Twice as many people traveled for Christmas this year compared to last year, reports correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti, with many people arriving at homes impacted by COVID. And some people couldn’t even get home at all; many travelers found themselves on epic and exhausting journeys after infections among pilots, crew and airline staff caused last-minute flight changes.
TRAVEL
insideedition.com

Amid COVID-19, Weather Now Adding to Already Stressful Holiday Travel

If COVID-19-related staff shortages haven't made holiday flying enough of an ordeal, now the weather is threatening to make things even worse as a winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest. About 18 states are bracing for snow. Travel expert Pauline Frommer has this tip if you're stranded at...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

Wake Co. COVID-19 testing sites delay opening due to weather

Wake County, N.C. — Wake County's COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday until weather conditions improve. A county representative said the severe weather advisory forced them to shut down the five Wake County Public Health testing and vaccine clinics until at least 9:30 a.m. There were thousands of power outages across central North Carolina and standing water was seen along main roads.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
krcrtv.com

Travelers see delays flying during busy holiday season; COVID challenges

REDDING, Calif. — It's the height of the holiday travel season. While some are heading home after family visits, or taking off to celebrate the new year, many of them can expect delays and cancelations. KRCR's Alexandria Williams spoke to travelers after landing in Redding. They said their biggest...
REDDING, CA
CBS DFW

Over 2,500 Flights Cancelled Due To Wintry Weather And Pandemic Woes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Baltimore

DPW Warns Road Conditions, Rise In COVID-19 Cases Could Delay Trash, Recycling Pickup On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works is warning residents that the condition of roads, alleys and sidewalks and a rise of COVID-19 cases among workers could cause delays in trash and recycling collection scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4. “The City’s alleyways are expected to remain quite slick, and any melting precipitation will refreeze overnight,” the agency said in a news release on Monday. “These conditions make the collection of trash and recycling difficult for sanitation workers.” On Dec. 31, the agency cancelled recycling collection in more than a dozen neighborhoods “due to staffing shortages caused by a recent rise...
BALTIMORE, MD
