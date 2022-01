BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for the man who pepper sprayed a store owner over a mask policy. Officers said around 6:30 Thursday night, the suspect went into the N&M Market in Roxbury and vandalized the store because of the mask policy. The suspect then allegedly pepper sprayed the store owner when he was confronted. The suspect is described as a Black man, 60-70 years old and approximately 150-170 pounds. Face masks are required in all indoor public settings in the City of Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO