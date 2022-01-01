US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;52;37;38;20;A little rain;NW;8;79%;85%;0. Albuquerque, NM;39;18;36;19;Sunny, but cold;N;5;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;9;1;5;-3;Winds subsiding;N;19;59%;11%;0. Asheville, NC;72;56;61;28;Rain ending, breezy;NW;14;76%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;74;65;65;34;Rain ending, breezy;WNW;15;82%;99%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;54;51;55;34;A...
