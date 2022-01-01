US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;52;37;38;20;A little rain;NW;8;79%;85%;0. Albuquerque, NM;39;18;36;19;Sunny, but cold;N;5;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;9;1;5;-3;Winds subsiding;N;19;59%;11%;0. Asheville, NC;72;56;61;28;Rain ending, breezy;NW;14;76%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;74;65;65;34;Rain ending, breezy;WNW;15;82%;99%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;54;51;55;34;A...

myq105.com

Did It Really Snow in Florida Last Night?

Waking up this morning, it was quite a change for Tampa Bay. After day after day with the air conditioners putting in some overtime in the middle of winter, we had to hunt down a light jacket this morning. Temperatures in the Tampa area dipped into the 40s… not cold enough for snow.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

White Christmas? Weather forecast shows no snow for most of US

The US’ fascination with a white Christmas dates back at least to 1942, when Bing Crosby crooned the wistful song in the film “Holiday Inn.”. Fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change. Only about 28% of the US, excluding Alaska, had snow as of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Hot Winter Day In South Florida, Record-Tying Heat This Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Very warm and humid this Sunday with afternoon temperatures heating up to the mid-80s. The forecast high today in Miami is 86 degrees which also happens to be the record high temperature set back in 1996. Sunday afternoon temperature in Miami forecast to hit the record high. (CBS4) The rain chance stays at a minimum today so expect that sizzling sunshine to mix with only a few clouds. A southerly wind this Sunday is helping to pump very humid and warm air mass ahead of the cold front. That cold front arrives by Monday morning as kids go back to school and...
FLORIDA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Ford jacks up production of electric F-150, cites big demand

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford says it will nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck based on a high number of advance reservations. The company said Tuesday that it will be able to build at a rate of 150,000 pickups per year at its electric vehicle factory in Dearborn, Michigan, by the middle of next year.
DEARBORN, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Bismarck police arrest woman wanted in Michigan homicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police in Bismarck on Thursday arrested a woman wanted for a homicide in Detroit. Ashinay Horton-Starks, 23, is wanted for allegedly killing a woman during an argument at a June party in Warren, Michigan, and authorities there had offered a reward for her arrest, the Bismark Tribune reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
Weather
Environment
Huron Daily Tribune

Date changed for Huron County picnic

The 62nd annual Huron County Picnic is scheduled to be held Jan. 27, 2022. There is a new name for Sun-n-Fun, and it is Sun Outdoors Sarasota, or SOS. The location is 7125 Fruitville Road in Sarasota, Florida. Use exit 210 off I-75, then travel one mile east.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Business Matters: SMI Snowmakers - Brooke VanderKelen Alba

Brooke VanderKelen Alba, 30, is one of the owners of SMI Snowmakers, located on Rockwell Drive on the eastern edge of Midland. SMI Snowmakers, also known as Snow Machines, Inc., manufactures and sells snowmaking equipment for ski resorts worldwide. They also produce dust control and evaporation equipment for several industries, including construction, mining, and food. SMI employs 50-100 people, depending on the season.
MIDLAND, MI

