Bucs head coach Bruce Arians clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

By Luke Easterling
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their fearless leader on the sidelines for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week , but he will return in time to join his team for the Week 17 road trip, the team announced Saturday.

Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin handled Arians’ duties while he was away. Wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, who tested positive earlier this week, will also be coaching Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bucs head coach Bruce Arians clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Comments / 0

