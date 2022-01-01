ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Big 10 schools announce fan vaccination policy

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGTnH_0dadv9aO00

Both University of Michigan and Michigan State University have announced an updated protocol for guests when visiting their establishment for sporting events.

Starting today, both schools will require spectators to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. The mask mandate at both universities remains in effect for all home athletic events.

One of the following is required to enter a sporting event at the University of Michigan, according to their news release:

  • A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest's name and dates of when the last dose was administrated.
  • For U-M students, displaying their valid MCard.
  • For faculty, displaying their ResponsiBLUE app to confirm they comply with the University of Michigan's vaccination requirements.
  • A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test within 72 hours of the event. Over-the-counter home testing kit results are not accepted.

Officials at both universities state that refunds will not be given to those not granted access to enter the facilities.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Sports
WRAL

NC universities announce changes to spring semester due to omicron

Durham, N.C. — As omicron keeps spreading at a record pace, local universities are making plans for how to adapt during the spring semester. Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill both made announcements Friday. Duke University announces changes to spring semester due to COVID. Duke announced that all classes...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
983thecoast.com

Wayne State Latest Michigan University To Respond To Omicron

Wayne State University in Detroit says it will start the next semester off remotely. Several other public universities have announced their plans for the new year as the omicron variant of the coronavirus looms over the state. Wayne State said Thursday it will conduct classes online until January 31 and then look at the situation to determine its next move. Last week both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced that all students, faculty and staff will be required to receive the COVID-19 booster at the beginning of the next semester. Wayne State also will require boosters.
MICHIGAN STATE
983thecoast.com

U Of Michigan, Michigan State Require Boosters In 2022

From the Associated Press — The University of Michigan and Michigan State University are requiring all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination for the next semester in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Both schools included mention of the omicron variant as a driver in the rules. MSU said in its news release that the deadline to get a booster shot is the beginning of the spring semester on Jan. 10, while U of M’s news release says February 4. The two universities have the largest student enrollments in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Big 10
WWMT

Michigan State University to begin spring semester remotely

EAST LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State University will be starting the Springs 2022 semester remotely. According to a letter from university president Samuel Stanley, the decision comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan. The classes will begin on January 10 and stay remote for at least the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU requiring COVID-19 vaccine boosters for spring 2022

Colorado State University is requiring COVID-19 boosters for the spring semester, according to an email sent today by University President Joyce McConnell. Due to “persistently high numbers of hospitalizations and ICU usage” in Larimer County and the omicron variant, on-campus students and employees must receive a booster shot for the spring semester.
COLORADO STATE
The 74

Learning Loss Magnified in Remote Districts, Study Finds

What are the consequences of closing virtually every American school and shifting to online education for months at a time? It’s a question that education experts have been asking since the emergence of COVID-19, and one whose answers are gradually becoming clearer. With federal sources reporting that 99 percent of students have now returned to […]
EDUCATION
CBS DFW

University Of Texas Starting Spring 2022 Classes Online Due To Surge In COVID Cases

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas is asking its professors to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester — due to a surge in COVID cases. In a letter sent January 4, President Jay Hartzell said the university has also seen a spike in cases among students and staff. “Considering the spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and current and expected staff shortages in local hospitals and in some functional areas of campus, our university’s COVID-19 Executive Committee determined short-term changes are needed as we start the spring semester,” he said. Hartzell said professors will have the option to teach classes in a hybrid format — with both in-person and virtual options — between January 18 and January 28. He says he hopes classes can return to normal on January 31. All students will be required to receive a viral test within 72 hours (three days) prior to returning to campus. Earlier in the week the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it was delaying the start of classes by about a week.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy