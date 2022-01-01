Save an extra 20% on premium cybersecurity training this Cyber Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago
There's no question that the pandemic has forced many organizations to undergo rapid digital transformation, but the downside is cybercriminals also worked just as hard and became relentless when it comes to attacking businesses everywhere. As a result, companies are beginning to recognize the urgent need to tighten up security measures, which is why many enterprises have bolstered their cybersecurity budgets for next year. This also means that cybersecurity experts have become more in-demand.

With many businesses on the hunt for cybersecurity professionals to help protect their networks, forging a career in the tech field is a great path to take. The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity and Security+ Exam Prep Bundle can lend you a hand in kickstarting a cybersecurity career, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for an extra 20% off with code CYBER20.

Consisting of 6 extensive highly rated (mostly 4.5/5 or above) courses, this bundle not only equips you with the knowledge and skills to become an in-demand cybersecurity professional, but also preps you for the CompTIA certifications required to qualify for jobs. CompTIA is a respected trade association in the industry, and having many of their certifications under your belt will certainly help you be a respected cybersecurity expert.

Through the 6 courses, you can expect to gain familiarity and eventually master penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, threat detection, data analysis, risk management, and so much more. You'll receive training straight from top-tier online learning portals like Total Seminars and Oak Academy, so you can rest assured that you're only learning from the best of the best.

Train to be a cybersecurity expert with this bundle. It normally retails for $1200, but you can get it on sale for only $24 for a limited time. Just be sure to enter the code CYBER20 at checkout.

