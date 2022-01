Newliz Hernandez remembers the moment she realized she couldn’t go back to work. It was spring 2020, and like millions of other people, she had been laid off. She had been working part time as a teacher’s assistant at an off-site location of her daughter’s preschool, so their schedules were perfectly aligned. When she got off of work, she would pick up Fatima, who’s 4, from her classroom, and they would walk home to their apartment on the Lower East Side. But then, almost overnight, COVID-19 made her Fatima’s primary caretaker.

