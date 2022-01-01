ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to coach Sunday

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians will return to the field for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the team reported.

Earlier in the week, Arians tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated at home while assistant head coach Harold Goodwin took over head coaching duties.

Bucs’ Mike Evans off COVID-19/reserve list

Arians previously stated he “only experienced mild symptoms” after his infection. The head coach, who is 69-years-old, has survived multiple bouts of cancer and previously wore a mask and a shield while he was coaching in 2020.

Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver will also return to his position.

Tampa Bay has two regular-season games left this season. The team is scheduled to take on the New York Jets Sunday before finishing out the season at home against the Carolina Panthers.

