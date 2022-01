BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Oh baby!. Woman’s Hospital has welcomed the first baby of the new year. Elliette Noojin was born at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1. Noojin was 10 days ahead of schedule and weighs seven pounds and two ounces. Elliette is the first baby born to Stephanie Rhodes and Kenneth Noojin.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO