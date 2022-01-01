ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Charles Martin prepares for heavyweight bout on FOX

By Daniel Esteve
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Charles Martin (28-2-1) will fight Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida Jan. 1 on Fox 2.

A St. Louis native, “Prince Charles” is coming off three-straight wins, but this new year’s fight will be his first in nearly a year. Before defeating Gerald Washington back in February 2020, Martin defeated Daniel Martz by TKO in the fourth round back in July 2019.

Prior to his fight with Martz, Martin defeated Gregory Corbin following a disqualification. The chance to get back in the ring is one he is not taking for granted.

“It’s very special, man. I treat every fight like a world championship fight,” Martin said. “To give me this headline opportunity, I can’t let them down.”

An IBF Heavyweight champion of the world back in 2016, Martin looks forward to stepping in the ring once again.

Coverage of Martin and Ortiz’s heavyweight Premier Boxing Champions bout will begin at 4 p.m. on Fox 2.

