Bessemer, AL

Hoover man found shot to death in vehicle at abandoned hotel

By Austin Franklin
 3 days ago

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 46-year-old Hoover man was found shot to death in his vehicle outside of an abandoned Bessemer hotel.

According to Bessemer Police, the victim was found in his vehicle parked at the Old Knight’s Inn on 9th Avenue SW in Bessemer Thursday afternoon. Police said the inn is an abandoned and mostly burned hotel.

Lt. Clemons said no one is in custody in connection with the shooting and no suspects information is available at this time.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

