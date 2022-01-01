Snow possible in central NC Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a week of warm temperatures and high humidity, a cold front and some leftover moisture could lead to our first snow of the season Monday morning in central North Carolina.

Temperatures were well above normal on Saturday with record highs, and we’ll stay mild on Sunday. Highs on Sunday hover near 70 degrees. Temperatures tank heading into the first full week of 2022 as a cold front brings a drastic drop in temperatures Monday morning.

This drastic drop in temperatures will line up with leftover rain early Monday morning and could result in snow.

Weather patterns where cold air is chasing moisture usually don’t lead to good things for snow lovers. Cold air needs to be in place already before moisture arrives for central North Carolina to have a good shot at snow.

While this doesn’t look like a big snow event with big impacts in our region, the cold air will be impactful. Sunday’s high temperatures will be close to 70° again. The cold front moves through during the day bringing with it a good chance of showers and storms for most of central North Carolina. Some stronger storms will be possible for areas south of the Triangle.

Monday morning temperatures will drop into the 30s and then highs will only be in the 40s Monday.

The best chance for some accumulations will be north of the Highway 64 corridor. Most accumulations would be on the grass and elevated surfaces. Accumulations should be minor because of the warm ground, and the fact that we will be in the 40s by the afternoon, but it could make for a challenging commute in the morning before it all clears away.

This will be a changing forecast, so stay with CBS 17 for updates on the forecast. Sunday will have storms possible and Monday will be much colder, so 2022 will start off with some wild weather.

Snow in downtown Durham on Jan. 28., 2021. (CBS 17)

Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Clayton. Photo by Tim Henderson

Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Snow in southwest Raleigh on January 28, 2021. (CBS 17)

Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

