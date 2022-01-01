ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Snow possible in central NC Monday

By Wes Hohenstein
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a week of warm temperatures and high humidity, a cold front and some leftover moisture could lead to our first snow of the season Monday morning in central North Carolina.

Temperatures were well above normal on Saturday with record highs, and we’ll stay mild on Sunday. Highs on Sunday hover near 70 degrees. Temperatures tank heading into the first full week of 2022 as a cold front brings a drastic drop in temperatures Monday morning.

UPDATE: Winter weather advisory extended to Person, Granville counties with snow possible Monday

This drastic drop in temperatures will line up with leftover rain early Monday morning and could result in snow.

Weather patterns where cold air is chasing moisture usually don’t lead to good things for snow lovers. Cold air needs to be in place already before moisture arrives for central North Carolina to have a good shot at snow.

While this doesn’t look like a big snow event with big impacts in our region, the cold air will be impactful. Sunday’s high temperatures will be close to 70° again. The cold front moves through during the day bringing with it a good chance of showers and storms for most of central North Carolina. Some stronger storms will be possible for areas south of the Triangle.

Monday morning temperatures will drop into the 30s and then highs will only be in the 40s Monday.

The best chance for some accumulations will be north of the Highway 64 corridor. Most accumulations would be on the grass and elevated surfaces. Accumulations should be minor because of the warm ground, and the fact that we will be in the 40s by the afternoon, but it could make for a challenging commute in the morning before it all clears away.

When was the last time it snowed in the Triangle?

This will be a changing forecast, so stay with CBS 17 for updates on the forecast. Sunday will have storms possible and Monday will be much colder, so 2022 will start off with some wild weather.

I heard thunder in North Carolina this winter, so when will it snow?
    Snow in downtown Durham on Jan. 28., 2021. (CBS 17)
    Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
    Clayton. Photo by Tim Henderson
    Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
    Snow in southwest Raleigh on January 28, 2021. (CBS 17)
    Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
Joe Jones
3d ago

this wacky weather around here is great for making people sick...75 and sunny then a day later 37 degrees and a couple of days later its right back at 75...its crazy

Reply(1)
6
 

