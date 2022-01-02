ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

New law in Scarsdale bans smoking and vaping on public property

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bk4Un_0dadteb800

A new year means new laws are now in effect. In Scarsdale, a new law now bans smoking on public property.

The law went into effect on Jan. 1. It bans lit cigarettes, pipes and vaping systems at all village facilities, recreation spaces, business districts and on public streets and sidewalks. This includes tobacco and marijuana.

Some Scarsdale residents say that they are happy about the new law.

“I am thrilled that it is going through. The less smoking the children can see people doing in public, the less of a chance that they’ll start smoking,” says one resident. “It will lead to a healthier environment.”

The village is allowing a 60-day transition period. Police will only be issuing warnings during this period. After the transition, violators could be fined $100.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarsdale, NY
Government
City
Scarsdale, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Property#New Laws#Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
News 12

News 12

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy