New law in Scarsdale bans smoking and vaping on public property

A new year means new laws are now in effect. In Scarsdale, a new law now bans smoking on public property.

The law went into effect on Jan. 1. It bans lit cigarettes, pipes and vaping systems at all village facilities, recreation spaces, business districts and on public streets and sidewalks. This includes tobacco and marijuana.

Some Scarsdale residents say that they are happy about the new law.

“I am thrilled that it is going through. The less smoking the children can see people doing in public, the less of a chance that they’ll start smoking,” says one resident. “It will lead to a healthier environment.”

The village is allowing a 60-day transition period. Police will only be issuing warnings during this period. After the transition, violators could be fined $100.