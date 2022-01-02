ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Heavy rain overnight to stop by Sunday morning, but cold weather to move in

By News 12 Staff
The heavy rain seen on New Year's Day will stop by Sunday morning, but chilly temperatures are headed for the Hudson Valley.

Sunday will see highs near 60 degrees, but it will turn windy and colder by the evening.

Monday will be blustery and cold - with feel-like temperatures below freezing in the morning. Snow is possible during the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4LSj_0dadtdiP00

SUNDAY: Rain exits in the morning. Turning windy and colder by evening. High 60.

MONDAY: Blustery and colder. Below freezing as most head out early in the morning. A snow is possible in the afternoon. High 36.

THE EXTENDED FORECAST: The sunshine returns mi-week with temperatures rising into the 40s. Another round of stormy weather heads our way by late week. Friday could potential include some rain and snow.

