ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Geico to Sponsor Maryland Highway Patrols for State Highway Administration

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is getting a new look and launching a new partnership with GEICO to sponsor additional MDOT SHA highway incident response patrols. “SHA is a national leader when it comes to incident response and assisting disabled motorists to keep our...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Related
Eye On Annapolis

City of Annapolis: 100% of Emergency and Connector Roads Passable

City of Annapolis Department of Public Works crews worked overnight and throughout the day Tuesday to continue treating and plowing roadways. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the snowfall ended, DPW Director Michael Johnson reported that 100 percent of the arterial (Snow Emergency) routes and connector roads were treated and had at least one pass with a plow. DPW has 500 tons of salt and will continue fielding crews overnight and Wednesday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

OPINION: Let’s Not Have a Panic-Demic

Listening to the media about Covid, you would think it was 2020. Predictably, some have returned to useless, failed, or harmful 2020 “remedies.” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman reinstated a mask mandate and wants the County Council to extend it. Others call for a return to remote learning. They’re using an old Covid playbook that reads as if nothing has changed.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Declares Snow Emergency in Advance of Expected Snowfall

The National Weather Service predicts Annapolis will see winter weather starting overnight around 4 a.m. and continuing through the morning rush hour until around 10 a.m. on Monday. The precipitation will begin with rain or a wet slushy mixture, then turn quickly to snow. Snow totals are expected to be 3 and 7 inches. Temperatures will drop overnight, hovering around the freezing mark by the morning rush hour. By Monday early evening, temperatures will drop further to the low 20s or early teens overnight into Tuesday. Winds may be strong throughout the event, with sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH and gusts to 35 MPH.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

What Led The News in 2021 for Eye On Annapolis?

Every December, we look at our analytics and assess our most popular stories of the year. What grabbed Eye On Annapolis readers’ attention in 2021?. 2020 was no surprise, COVID led the way. And since we are still deep in the thick of it in 2021, we’d expect the same. But we were wrong. Maybe this is a sign we’re turning a corner?
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Effective Tomorrow, Pittman Announces 7-Day Mask Mandate for Indoor Locations

Citing alarming and rapid increases in COVID hospitalizations and cases in the last few days, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced an emergency indoor mask mandate will go into effect countywide on Friday, Dec. 31. The mandate, which will apply to all indoor public locations, will expire on Friday, Jan. 7 unless the County Council votes for an extension.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geico#Maryland Highway Patrols#National Capital#Eastern#Western#Md511 Maryland Gov#Local News
Eye On Annapolis

Disaster Grants Approved for Residents Impacted by September’s EF2 Tornado

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and County Executive Steuart Pittman received confirmation that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will be revising disaster loan criteria to make grants available to victims of the September 1 EF2 tornado that touched down in Annapolis and Southern Anne Arundel County. The funding was previously available only as low-interest loans.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland Surpasses 2000 Hospitalizations, Hogan Updates COVID Response

With Maryland surpassing 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, Governor Larry Hogan today provided Marylanders with an update regarding ongoing emergency actions:. “As we have been projecting, our statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have now reached record levels and surpassed 2,000—a surge driven primarily by unvaccinated patients. It cannot be stressed enough that getting vaccinated and getting boosted are your strongest possible defenses against this virus and its variants.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

14 To Be Honored at MLK Jr. Awards Program in January

The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Program will be held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the BWI Westin Hotel in Linthicum, Md. This evening is the largest celebration of Dr. King’s birthday in Anne Arundel County. This year’s theme is “Elections Have Consequences: They Either Affirm the Dream or Defer It.” Among the 14 honorees acknowledged at the event are: Antonio Palmer, of Odenton, winner of the Dream Keepers Award and newly elected president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County, and Alan Hyatt, of Annapolis, winner of the Dream Keepers Award for his philanthropic efforts that made it possible for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee to build the prestigious county memorials. Other notable attendees include Bowie Mayor Tim Adams, Congressman Anthony Brown, City of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Comptroller Peter Franchot, Former Attorney General Doug Gansler, John B. King Jr. running for governor of Maryland, candidate for governor Wes Moore and Anne Arundel County Executive and previous award recipient Steuart Pittman. Adams is planning to run for Maryland Comptroller during the 2022 race, and would become the first African-American Comptroller for the state. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by noted gospel artist Brianna Bowen, a favorite along Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Bowen will sing “Amazing Grace” and other gospel songs associated with the Civil Rights movement. Tickets for the awards program are $100 per person and available for purchase online at https://mlkjrmd.org/. Priority seating is granted to guests who register early. For more information, contact Arlene Jackson at 301-538-6353.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Eye On Annapolis

Developing and Protecting Green Spaces for Communities in Annapolis

Maryland state government has recently announced that funds of over $60 million will be invested in revitalization programs throughout the state. The money will be used to support a range of projects focusing on economic and community development. In Baltimore City, one initiative will help to create affordable housing and more green spaces, while in Annapolis, residents will benefit from the refurbishment of a waterfront park. As well as the addition of more urban green spaces, Anne Arundel County’s updated Green Infrastructure Master Plan will also protect existing natural areas. Access to outdoor green spaces promotes physical and mental wellbeing and parks and gardens are important locations for everyday community life. From the incorporation of dog walking parks in new city apartments to the conservation of forests in rural areas, communities in Annapolis will benefit from greater access to well-maintained outdoor spaces.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Bonus Podcast: Make Sure You Beware of the FOG Over the Holidays

Fog is a problem in San Francisco for sure, but not so much for Anne Arundel County. However, FOG is a real issue for us!. FOG here in Anne Arundel County stands for Fats Oils and Grease and it is a real problem during the holidays for Anne Arundel County Public Works. Director, Chris Phipps explained it well if you compare it to a blocked artery from your heart due to eating all the Fats, Oils, and Grease. He offers some thoughts on keeping out underground “arteries” healthy–which could save you a hefty plumbing repair bill. And disgustingly, he describes what happens when it is not healthy!
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Crosby Tops “Best in Maryland” Competition with Five Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications led the way in the recent 2021 Best in Maryland competition by taking five awards, the most of any agency or company. Conducted by the Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, the annual Best in Maryland awards honors public relations practitioners in the state who, in the judgment of their peers, have successfully addressed a communications challenge with exemplary professional skill, creativity, and resourcefulness. Crosby was honored for these programs:
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Receives $200K Grant to Spruce Up “Robert Eades Park” on Clay Street

The City of Annapolis was notified of a $200,000 “Community Legacy” grant from the State of Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant is for the revitalization of the public water access park, to be dedicated as “Robert Eades Park” on Clay Street. The total cost of the project is $483,500, including $56,000 for the design and $404,500 for the construction.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy