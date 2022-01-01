ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Our Lives: A Year in Review

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWvmk_0dadtMuA00

Dr. Yohuru Williams joins News 12's Gwen Edwards to discuss voting rights for the African American community and racial equity in the year 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Putnam's Health Department: There are too many COVID-19 cases in county for officials to do contact tracing

Officials say that are too many COVID-19 cases in Putnam County for the health departments to do contact tracing. The Putman County Health Department says record breaking new cases of COVID-19 have exceeded the capacity for the department and the New York state Department of Health to individually contact all persons who test positive or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
ourcommunitynow.com

Year in Review: Our Community Now's 5 Most-Read Articles of 2021

From apocalypses to Sinbad's "Shazaam," and everything else in between, here's what YOU read the most in 2021. Dear Our Community Now reader, you have helped us make this year one for the record books. We achieved so much in 2021—we launched our brand-new Video page, we expanded to states across the country, and so much more—and it's got us all excited for what awaits in 2022. So from all of us at Our Community Now, we thank you for sticking with us this year.
NOSTRADAMUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Voting Rights#Year In Review#Racism
News 12

Where to pick up at-home tests issued by Connecticut health officials

UPDATE: All plans subject to change following Gov. Ned Lamont's Dec. 29 announcement that the shipment is delayed. We'll have more details as they become available. Connecticut municipalities are expected to distribute at home tests this week (Dec. 27 to Dec. 31). Below is a compilation of some of the places where you can get yours. In most towns, tests will be given on a first come first served basis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

New York eviction moratorium set to expire on Jan. 15

The 2020 eviction moratorium that has prevented landlords in New York from evicting tenants who couldn't pay rent during the pandemic expires in just about two weeks. In early 2020, New Yorkers rallied in support of the eviction moratorium implemented by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in order to ensure that no tenant would be evicted from their home during the height of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

80 firefighters respond to 4-alarm fire in Passaic

Eighty firefighters responded to a 4-alarm fire in Passaic Wednesday. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of a home on Harrison Street. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. According to the mayor of Passaic, five homes were impacted by the fire.
PASSAIC, NJ
News 12

News 12

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy