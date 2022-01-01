Our Lives: A Year in Review
Dr. Yohuru Williams joins News 12's Gwen Edwards to discuss voting rights for the African American community and racial equity in the year 2021.
Dr. Yohuru Williams joins News 12's Gwen Edwards to discuss voting rights for the African American community and racial equity in the year 2021.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0