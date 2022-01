Jorge Masvidal jokingly thanked Dana White for finally acknowledging all his hard work throughout his UFC journey. Dana White is going all out in the ongoing feud against YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. Both Paul and White aren’t losing any chance to put shade on each other on the internet. It all started when Paul called out the UFC president for underpaying his fighters and not looking after their health. Paul remarked that White is making huge profits from pay-per-view events but UFC superstars are not getting what they deserve. The ” Problem Child ” then even encouraged fighters to leave UFC and join other promotions to make money.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO