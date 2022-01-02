ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

US airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled

By ROBERTO SCHMIDT
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AymD0_0dadsSCl00
A man leaves the baggage carrousel area at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington in December 2021 /AFP

Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Saturday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The United States had 2,723 cancelled flights, more than half of the 4,698 cancelled worldwide, around 11:00 pm (0400 GMT Sunday), according to tracking website FlightAware.

In addition, 5,993 domestic flights were delayed on Saturday, out of a total of 11.043 worldwide for the day.

The worst affected US airline was SkyWest, which had to cancel 23 percent of its flight schedule, according to the site.

In the United States, airports in Chicago were particularly hard-hit because of bad weather, with a snowstorm expected in the area on Saturday afternoon and into the night.

The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Many pilots, flight attendants and other staff are absent from work after contracting Covid-19, or because they are quarantining after coming in contact with someone who has the infection.

Some 7,500 flights were cancelled by airlines worldwide over the Christmas weekend.

Comments / 18

Nonie Snider
6d ago

No one saw this coming before they booked their flights??? come on now, we all knew it would happen.

Reply
5
Related
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Tracking Flights#Weather#Afp Air#Omicron#Flightaware#Skywest
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
TravelDailyNews.com

Which airline is most likely to bump passengers from their flight?

With overbooked flights and lack of staff, it’s common for travelers to be involuntarily bumped from their flights. The FinanceBuzz team knows just how unpredictable air travel can be – in hopes of getting everyone home for the holidays, they analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics over the last year to determine: which airlines are most likely to bump their passengers, the airlines that offer compensation most often, and which airlines pay the most money for involuntary bumps.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
AFP

AFP

36K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy