20 people rescued after being stuck on Sandia Tram overnight
By Sam Smith
KCRA.com
3 days ago
Emergency crews have rescued 20 of 21 people trapped on the Sandia Peak Tramway. The group has been stuck since Friday around 10 p.m. because of icy conditions in the area, officials told KOAT. One person...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New footage is shedding light on the efforts to rescue 21 Sandia Peak employees from the Tram on New Year’s Day. Video from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department helicopter shows the tight landing zone rescue crews were faced with. Photos from inside the cable...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
PINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend.
The Tuolumne County Fire Department says crews responded to the far side of Pinecrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to rescue four people stranded in the snow.
Rescuers hiked for about 45 minutes on snowshoes to get to the stranded group.
Rescuers say the group was not prepared for the cold conditions. (Credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department)
Once found, rescuers say the group appeared unprepared for the cold conditions. A total of four people needed to be rescued, including a four-year-old who rescuers say was already suffering from mild hypothermia.
After warming, feeding, and giving water to the group, rescuers hiked back with them – with firefighters helping carry the child.
The fire department urges people to understand that winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. Hikers need to be prepared for all situations before starting out.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Bishop Texas that happened early in the morning of Jan. 3rd. Fortunately, there are no injuries associated with the blaze. Just after midnight, fire crews responded to a residential fire in the 4400 block just...
CASA LOMA (CBS13) — An ill patient was rescued from a remote part of Casa Loma near Alta by Placer Search and Rescue, said Cal Fire Neu.
“After a rescue operation that lasted several hours, the patient was transported back to the Incident Command Post and then to Auburn Faith Hospital,” said Cal Fire Neu.
The rescue mission was aided by a fire protection district member who used a personal snowmobile to create a trail for the search and rescue crews.
There is no additional information available about the condition of the patient.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway has taken more than 12 million people up to the peak of the Sandia Mountains. At 10 p.m. on what was supposed to be the last tram ride down of 2021, turned into a rescue effort. "We were notified around 2...
Four hikers, including a 4-year-old child, were rescued Sunday evening after becoming stranded at Pinecrest Lake, the Tuolumne County Fire Department reported. Firefighters stationed near Pinecrest responded to the call at about 5:30 p.m., the department said in a post on its Facebook page Monday. They were joined by sheriff’s deputies, the county search and rescue team and Tuolumne County Ambulance personnel.
In a story published January 2, 2022, about the rescue of 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars outside Albuquerque, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Robert Arguellas. The correct spelling is Arguelles.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A startling video of what appeared to be a person dangling from a car door in Sacramento was confirmed to be real by Sacramento police. The video was taken and posted by Reddit user TheKuMan717 in the Idiots in Cars subreddit around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and Alhambra Boulevard.
The search for Rory Angelotta of Truckee, Calif. was being called off because there was "no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is dead after the paddle craft he was in capsized on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews initiated a rapid water response rescue in the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee around 11:05 p.m. after receiving a report that one person was missing after a canoe and a two-person kayak had capsized. The three other people who had been in the paddle crafts had safely made it to shore, according to New Hampshire state police.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have died and one woman is in critical condition after a house fire in north Sacramento Sunday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department said. It happened near Presidio Street and Harris Avenue about 7:45 a.m. Three people were pulled from the home and taken...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As snowstorms pummeled the Sierra over the past week, many unprepared residents were left stranded and in need of rescue — some even from their own homes. Not only were four hikers saved from snow-packed areas in Tuolumne County, but other residents who reported medical...
OMAHA, Neb. — The morning of Christmas Eve, 19-year-old Louie Mixan was out delivering flowers to help pay for his college expenses when his dad Joe Mixan got an unexpected call. "It's a woman frantically telling me that my son's been in a rollover accident," Joe Mixan said. Mixan...
A 36-year-old woman was found walking down a rural road with “severe burns” after a man lit her on fire, Alabama police said. Police responded around 8 a.m. on Dec. 5 to an area outside of Anniston after reports of a woman on fire, the Anniston Police Department said in a Facebook news release.
A teenager has died after falling from multiples floors on a cruise ship returning to Miami. The Miami-Dade Police Department tells PEOPLE that a 15-year-old boy, aboard the MSC Cruise ship, "jumped from a balcony" and landed on one of the decks below. The local medical examiner has ruled the death a suicide.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will be suspending emergency rescue operations at Northstar Ski Resort for missing skier Rory Angelotta. It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions. A scaled response is still planned for recovery operations at the resort. Over...
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified one of the two people who died in a house fire on Sunday as 28-year-old Colin Mackay. The identity of the second person who died in the fire will be released once the family is notified. The cause of the fire is still under...
