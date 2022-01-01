20 people rescued after being stuck on Sandia Tram overnight

PINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend. The Tuolumne County Fire Department says crews responded to the far side of Pinecrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to rescue four people stranded in the snow. Rescuers hiked for about 45 minutes on snowshoes to get to the stranded group. Rescuers say the group was not prepared for the cold conditions. (Credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department) Once found, rescuers say the group appeared unprepared for the cold conditions. A total of four people needed to be rescued, including a four-year-old who rescuers say was already suffering from mild hypothermia. After warming, feeding, and giving water to the group, rescuers hiked back with them – with firefighters helping carry the child. The fire department urges people to understand that winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. Hikers need to be prepared for all situations before starting out.

