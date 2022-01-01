ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

20 people rescued after being stuck on Sandia Tram overnight

By Sam Smith
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews have rescued 20 of 21 people trapped on the Sandia Peak Tramway. The group has been stuck since Friday around 10 p.m. because of icy conditions in the area, officials told KOAT. One person...

www.kcra.com

