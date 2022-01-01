ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers’ Brother Luke and Wife Aimee Expecting 1st Child

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Aimee and Luke Rodgers. Courtesy of Luke Rodgers/Instagram; Shutterstock (2)

Aaron Rodgers is going to be an uncle. Luke Rodgers, the brother of the NFL quarterback and Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers, announced wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy on Friday, December 31.

“For the last two and half years we have kept our struggle with infertility very private. Aimee and I have wanted to start a family since the day we were married,” Luke wrote alongside a series of photos of Aimee and a sonogram via Instagram. “Things don’t always go as we plan. What followed for us was multiple fertility doctors, multiple fertility clinics, an IUI attempt, two rounds of IVF—one a complete failure, and a miscarriage this summer after finally getting pregnant for the very first time. I watched my wife take hundreds of shots and injections, go through procedures and tests, and walk through the physical and emotional roller coaster of the infertility process.”

The eldest Rodgers sibling called the pregnancy a “miracle.”

Jordan and Luke Rodgers. Courtesy of Luke Rodgers/Instagram; Shutterstock (2)

“God is so good and so faithful. So—today we are beyond thrilled to share that we are pregnant with a baby boy,” he continued. “My wife is the strongest person I know. This has been the most humbling and exhausting season and yet God has answered our prayers. I cant wait to see Aimee as a mother. And also cant wait to give this little guy a sweet mullet for his first haircut. Thank you to those that walked with us through this. Thank for your prayers and encouragement. Baby Boy Rodgers we can’t wait to meet you in July.”

Aimee also posted the news, writing in part, “I am so thankful for our story. The good. The bad. The hard. And now; the JOY. I’m so thankful for our family and friends who have prayed alongside us. My relationship with God has deepened. My marriage is stronger than ever. I’m so thankful for my rock of a husband. I finally get to be a mommy and get to watch the love of my life become a daddy 😭.”

Jordan’s fiancée, JoJo Fletcher, was quick to celebrate the news.

“I’m crying,” the season 12 Bachelorette wrote on Luke’s post. “Love you guys and already love that little boy so much.”

While Aaron has been in the spotlight since he was drafted in 2005, the Rodgers family made headlines when Jordan appeared on (and won) JoJo’s season of the ABC series. During the college football commentator’s hometown date, Bachelor Nation learned the family was estranged from Aaron.

“It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” Luke said on the 2016 episode. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

Jordan, for his part, explained, “Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother. … It’s not ideal and I love him and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has, the demands from people that he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him, it’s just how things go right now.”

Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Gash/AP/Shutterstock

As the brothers seemingly remained strained, both Aaron and Jordan are preparing to walk down the aisle. While the Cash Pad hosts are set to wed in May 2022 after replanning their wedding several times due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Packers star announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley in February 2021.

“It’ll for sure be a special day and it would be wrong of him to not invite his family,” a source told Us Weekly in March 2021 about Aaron’s nuptials. “But everyone is aware of their strained relationship and knows that [those] problems aren’t going to get fixed in one day. Whether they decide to come [is] up to them.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 10

Yourconscience
3d ago

probably better stated as "Rodgers brother expecting first child...." or not at all.....BTW, my niece is expecting her first child.

Reply(1)
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
