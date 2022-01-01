ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Big 10 schools announce fan vaccination policy

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Both University of Michigan and Michigan State University have announced an updated protocol for guests when visiting their establishment for sporting events.

Starting today, both schools will require spectators to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. The mask mandate at both universities remains in effect for all home athletic events.

One of the following is required to enter a sporting event at the University of Michigan, according to their news release:

  • A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest's name and dates of when the last dose was administrated.
  • For U-M students, displaying their valid MCard.
  • For faculty, displaying their ResponsiBLUE app to confirm they comply with the University of Michigan's vaccination requirements.
  • A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test within 72 hours of the event. Over-the-counter home testing kit results are not accepted.

Officials at both universities state that refunds will not be given to those not granted access to enter the facilities.

Comments

Karen Jeske
3d ago

Well they will lose fans and go broke in the process. Our choice of what we want to do with our bodies is more important then the money spent to see sports

Reply
8
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

