ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kirk Herbstreit blasts college football players who opt out of bowl games

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlVtX_0dadqXXy00

Kirk Herbstreit is one of the most iconic analysts and broadcasters in college football, commentating on big games and weighing in on important topics. Before the Rose Bowl, ESPN’s top analyst is now turning his scorn towards college football players.

Speaking about Saturday’s Rose Bowl, ESPN’s panel discussed the recent trend of some of the nation’s top players sitting out bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. Four Ohio State players ( Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Haskell Garrett ) are skipping the Rose Bowl to begin their preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, a College Football Hall of Famer, both took issue with the decisions being made by players today. But the strongest criticism came from Herbstreit, who suggests today’s student-athletes don’t love football.

“What’s the difference as a player and saying these games are ‘meaningless? Des, we played in ‘meaning games.’ I just don’t understand that if you don’t make it to the Playoff, how is it meaningless to play football and compete? Isn’t that what we do as football players, we compete? I don’t know if changing it, expanding it is going to change anything, I really don’t. I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit on players who opt-out of bowl games

Unsurprisingly, the comments drew intense criticism with fans and some former players questioning why college football coaches aren’t held to the same archaic standard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073ie4_0dadqXXy00 Also Read:
Highest-paid college football coaches 2021: Nick Saban cashes in with huge bonuses

There are plenty of recent examples to choose from. Lincoln Riley left the Oklahoma Sooners weeks before the Alamo Bowl, as did former Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal in that same game. But Brian Kelly presents an even better example of college coaches making personal decisions that go against the best interests of others.

Kelly, after leaving Notre Dame for LSU, left the Fighting Irish as the team still had a shot to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. It’s a decision that the playoff committee even admitted hurt Notre Dame’s chances of earning a playoff spot.

Keep in mind, these coaches are making decisions having already earned millions of dollars. It’s a much different story for student-athletes opting out of a bowl game.

Jaylon Smith was a projected top-10 pick for the 2014 NFL Draft and opted to play in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. In that matchup, he suffered a torn ACL, LCL and suffered nerve damage to his knee. He slipped into the second round and his athleticism was never the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25W81D_0dadqXXy00
Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2021

It’s a worst-case scenario that also happened to former Michigan tight end Jake Butt. A projected top-50 pick in 2017, Butt played in the Orange Bowl and tore his ACL. He slipped into the fifth round and his NFL career was derailed by lower-body injuries, with his knee causing him frequent problems.

Based on recent precedent, there could be even more incentive for draft-eligible players to skip their final season entirely. Ja’Marr Chase, Penei Sewell and Micah Parsons all opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After dedicated a full year to draft preparation, all three were top-12 picks and have become instant NFL stars.

Coaches have set the trend and players are following it. While analysts like Kirk Herbstreit might not like the decisions being made by players, they aren’t doing it to please analysts. Football is a business, both at the collegiate and professional level. After seeing coaches make business decisions for years, players are now doing the same.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy. Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs. The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Hamilton responds to Herbstreit and Howard

Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard broke in the new year by being college football’s equivalent of old men yelling at a cloud. During Saturday morning’s “College Gameday” they spoke about how players today don’t love football like players back in their day loved football because of the massive opt-outs you now see in bowl games.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit's opt-out comments perfectly reflect NCAA's constant hypocrisy

On January 7, 2016, Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith suffered a severe knee injury — a torn ACL and a torn LCL — against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Smith was rightly thought to be a top-five prospect in the upcoming draft (I had him rated as the best draft-eligible player, regardless of position), but the injury scuttled Smith’s draft stock, and he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 34th overall pick in the 2017 draft. There’s very little question that had he remained healthy, Smith would have been a much higher pick and made far more money, and his decision to play with his teammates and for his coaches — the “right way,” as paid pundits keep telling us — cost him millions of dollars.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Micah Parsons
saturdaytradition.com

After backlash over comments about players opting out, Rece Davis jumps to defense of Kirk Herbstreit

The most recent controversy over the past couple of years regarding bowl season is players opting out of the bowl games. On College GameDay on New Year’s Day, the GameDay crew talked about this generation of players and players opting out of bowl games. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said that this generation of players “doesn’t love football.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
expressnews.com

Finger: As college players opt out, nuance gets lost

Early on New Year’s morning, two rich guys sat at a desk on an empty football field, stared with somber faces into a television camera and expressed their profound disappointment in today’s youth. The sad truth at hand, which it gave the two rich guys no pleasure to...
NFL
The Spun

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit Will Call An NFL Game This Week

ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will make the transition from college to pro for the final week of the extended NFL season. While they’re typically on the Saturday call for some of the biggest college football games in the nation, the booth pairing is set to cover Week 18’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Fiesta Bowl#American Football#Espn#Oregon Ducks
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
On3.com

Father of Caleb Williams details keys to transfer destination

As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy