Massive Fire in Anniston Destroys Building

At 3:30 am on Saturday the Anniston Fire Department was dispatched to an early morning fire in the 1500 block of Hillyer Robinson Industrial Pkwy. When firefighters arrived at the old AJ’s Sunset Bar & Grill they located a fully engulfed fire involving the entire building. The incident commander, Lt. Shawn Garrett, requested additional fire support from other Anniston fire stations and the Oxford Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Anniston Fire Department

Chief Jeff Waldrep said the entire building was already completely engulfed so firefighters conducted an exterior attack on the blaze. He went on to say that the building has been vacant for approximately a year. The firefighters on scene battled the intense heat and fire for over an hour before they were able to extinguish the flames. In total there were approximately 20 firefighters, 2 ladder trucks, and 5 engines working this large incident. During the attack the northern section of the roof collapsed causing the rest of the building to become weaker.

Photo courtesy of Anniston Fire Department

Chief Waldrep stated that the Anniston Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene to conduct traffic control and stop vehicles from running over any hoses that were being used to contain the fire. Additionally, Anniston EMS was also on scene to provide any medical support if needed. Chief Waldrep noted that none of the firefighters were injured and no one else was located on the premises. The damage was contained to only that building and did not spread to any other structures.

The Anniston Fire Department remained on scene until 10:00 am to ensure the fire did not reignite again and then conducted random inspections throughout the day. Chief Waldrep did say that there still may be some lingering smoke from the building, but they are still monitoring the area. The fire is under investigation, but Waldrep advised that it would be a while before investigators could enter the destroyed building due to the extreme danger of collapse. He also requested that no one go to the fire scene as it is still quite dangerous.

Chief Waldrep thanked the Oxford Fire Department, Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and Anniston EMS for their assistance with this large fire.