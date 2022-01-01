ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs RB Edwards-Helaire downgraded to out vs. Bengals

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs downgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to out of Sunday's game in Cincinnati. Edwards-Helaire hurt his shoulder early in the second half of...

