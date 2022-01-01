ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021.

According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas was found dead in a Caledonia home on Thursday morning, December 30, 2021, just after 8:00 AM, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested her husband for her murder.

Wayne Sydney Fraser
Courtesy: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

An arrest warrant for Murder has been obtained for 45-year old Wayne Sydney Fraser after Lowndes County Detectives determined that he was the person who fatally shot his 55-year old wife.

The incident occurred at 124 Cedar Street, Caledonia. Fraser was in the area working and his wife was visiting him.

A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Fraser’s bond has been set in the amount of $500,000.00.

Fraser remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

#Murder#Detention Center#Lowndes County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
