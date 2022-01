The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the playoffs… probably. With one game left to play, the team is sitting pretty at 9-7 and could theoretically make the playoffs regardless of their outcome versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, assuming the teams below them all either lose or tie. If that doesn’t happen, their easiest path to the playoffs would be to take back a win from Dallas, who probably won’t be playing their starters since their playoff fortune is more or less set.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO