Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baltimore area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Baltimore area.

The advisory covers all of central Maryland and will be in effect until midnight on Saturday night.

Forecasters say visibility will be reduced to one quarter mile or less due to dense fog.

Hazardous driving conditions are likely.

Motorists should slow down and leave plenty of stopping distance.

