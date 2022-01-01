ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Malcolm Rodriguez: Three things to know about the Oklahoma State football linebacker

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Few Oklahoma State football fans would underestimate the value of Malcolm Rodriguez to the Cowboys team.

Currently starting at linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez began his Oklahoma State football career as a safety from Wagoner, Okla., in 2017.

In 2019 and 2020, Rodriguez was a second-team All-Big 12 selection at linebacker.

Rodriguez was one of six seniors who decided to stay at the university in 2021 and play an extra season following the NCAA ruling on COVID-19.

Honors and awards garnered by Rodriguez include:

  • 2018 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (Coaches)
  • 2019 Second Team All-Big 12 (Coaches)
  • 2019 OSU Leslie O’Neal Award (Defensive MVP)
  • 2020 Second Team All-Big 12 (Coaches)
  • 2020 Second Team Academic All-Big 12
  • 2020 Team Captain as voted by teammates

Here are three things to know about Malcolm Rodriguez.

Malcolm Rodriguez is the No. 2 tackler in the Big 12 for 2021

Malcolm Rodriguez tallied 119 tackles, including three quarterback sacks, in 13 games.

Malcolm Rodriguez: Making too many plays?

Some of his fellow players on the Oklahoma State defense joke about Malcolm Rodriguez making too many plays.

“I play on the same side as him,” Harvell-Peel said of Rodriguez. “He grabs everything. Selfishly, I want to make a couple more plays, but he’s just grabbing everybody. Everybody that runs through gaps.

“He just makes my job so much easier, and he’s been doing it for a while. He’s tough as hell. I really appreciate Malcolm. He’s a great player. I don’t know why he’s so great, but he is.”

Malcolm Rodriguez: Defensive play-caller?

Again, more jokes as Oklahoma State's Fiesta Bowl date with Notre Dame approached. With Jim Knowles having left the Cowboys for Ohio State, defensive play-calling duties were spread amongst Mike Gundy and a variety of defensive assistants.

Could Malcolm Rodriguez call the defensive plays, some of Gundy's buddies asked him.

Of course, it isn't going to happen, But it's a sign of respect those around the Oklahoma State football program have for Malcolm Rodriguez and the football smarts that helped lead the top defense in the Big 12 in 2021.

Jenni Carlson and Scott Wright of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.

Community Policy