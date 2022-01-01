Top-ranked Baylor Basketball starts Big 12 play with a top-10 win

AMES, IOWA — Ahead of a big bowl game for the Baylor Football team, the No. 1 Baylor Men’s Basketball team picked up a top-10 win to start Big 12 play. The Bears went on the road and beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72.

For the second straight game, James Akinjo led the Bears in scoring, this time with 16 points. He was one of four Baylor players in double figures.

Scott Drew and company will be back in action on January 4 when they host Oklahoma at 6:00 pm.

