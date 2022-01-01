ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Top-ranked Baylor Basketball starts Big 12 play with a top-10 win

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5mhQ_0dadnSk200

AMES, IOWA — Ahead of a big bowl game for the Baylor Football team, the No. 1 Baylor Men’s Basketball team picked up a top-10 win to start Big 12 play. The Bears went on the road and beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72.

For the second straight game, James Akinjo led the Bears in scoring, this time with 16 points. He was one of four Baylor players in double figures.

Scott Drew and company will be back in action on January 4 when they host Oklahoma at 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 44 News

No. 1 Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball beats Oklahoma 84-74

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears extended their current winning streak to 20 games as they took down Oklahoma 84-74 in their Big 12 home opener. Reigning Big 12 Player of the Year James Akinjo continued his red-hot run on the basketball court, as he matched his career high with 27 points, and added five […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 44 News

TCU @ Baylor Women’s Game Postponed

The TCU at Baylor women’s game scheduled for January 5 has been postponed. This comes in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines. TCU confirms the game’s cancellation is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Baylor program. There is no update on whether the Bears will be able to play […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor, Duke remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 Poll

(AP) – Baylor kept its firm hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, with few changes at the top and no new teams entering the rankings Monday. The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks to easily outdistance No. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

James Akinjo named Big 12 Player of the Week

WACO, TX — After a week in which he scored a career high 27 points, Baylor guard James Akinjo was named the Big 12 Basketball Player of the Week. In two games, Akinjo averaged 21.5 points and six assists to go along with 2.5 assists. Currently, he is the Big 12 leader in both assists […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 44 News

Abram Smith declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

WACO, TX — Following a record setting season, Baylor running back Abram Smith announced on Twitter that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft. This past season, after moving from linebacker to running back during the offseason, Smith ran for 1,601 yards, a Baylor single-season record, and 12 touchdowns. The senior from Abilene was also […]
NFL
FOX 44 News

Baylor Defeats Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl 21-7

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Baylor Bears beat the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl 21-7. At the end of the first quarter, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was carted off the field, after suffering a lower body injury, and he returned to the sideline on crutches. Freshman quarterback Luke Altmyer took over under […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Dave Aranda named George Munger Award Finalist

PHILADELPHIA – Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda has been named a finalist for the 2021 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, as announced Thursday by the Maxwell Football Club. Aranda is joined by Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Mel Tucker (Michigan State) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA) as this year’s finalists. After leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
Person
James Akinjo
FOX 44 News

Baylor fans flock to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Baylor Bears will take on Ole Miss in the 88th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, and fans are excited! “Oh, we’re really excited. We came two years ago, and we’re looking forward to a Baylor victory this time,” says Baylor fan Charlie Piscacek. “I have been ready for it […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX 44 News

Dave Aranda expects Blake Shapen to miss out on Sugar Bowl

WACO, TX — After suffering a shoulder injury in the Big 12 Championship Game, Dave Aranda does not expect quarterback Blake Shapen to be available in the Sugar Bowl. According to Aranda, Shapen has not participated in practice since leading the Bears to the win over Oklahoma State, and winning the Big 12 Championship Game […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

No. 1 Baylor steamrolls Alcorn State to start the season 11-0

WACO, TX — A quick turnaround didn’t slow down the top-ranked Baylor Basketball team, as the Bears blew by Alcorn State 94-57, less than 48 hours after winning on the road in Eugene. Five Bears finished with double-figures, highlights by the two bigs, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who both had 16 points on […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Jared McKenzie earns preseason All-American nod

WACO, TX — Baseball season is still a few months away, but the preseason awards are already rolling in, including a All-American spot for Jared McKenzie. The Baylor outfielder was named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s All-America Second Team. Last season, McKenzie .383 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Football#Big 12#Baylor Basketball#Baylor Men S Basketball#Nexstar Media Inc#Kwkt Fox 44
FOX 44 News

Ellison defensive lineman Devonte Tezino signs with Baylor

KILLEEN, TX — On Wednesday, Ellison three-star defensive lineman Devonte Tezino put pen to paper and officially became a Baylor Bear, one day after he committed to stay close to home on Twitter. He picked the Bears over a host of other schools, including TCU, Nebraska and Kansas State, amongst others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor’s Pitre Named AFCA All-American

Baylor University Press Release WACO, Texas – Baylor football senior Jalen Pitre has been named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America First Team, as announced Wednesday. This is the fifth All-America recognition of the 2021 postseason for Pitre and his fourth as a first-team selection. Pitre led the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 44 News

Jalen Pitre earns fourth All-America honor

WACO, TX — Tuesday marked another day where Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre picked up an All-America nod, this time from the Sporting News. The publication named Pitre a second team All-American, the fourth All-America team that he has made this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Abram Smith named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Award

WACO, TX — Baylor running back Abram Smith is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, as announced on Tuesday. The award goes annually to the best offensive player in college football who was either born in Texas, went to high school in Texas, or plays college football in Texas. This season, Smith […]
FOOTBALL
FOX 44 News

Baylor introduces new head soccer coach Michelle Lenard

WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor introduced new head soccer coach Michelle Lenard with an introductory press conference. Lenard comes to Waco after 14 seasons as the head coach at Dallas Baptist. During her time there, she compiled 200-77-26 record and led the Patriots to 13 conference championships. Most recently, her team made the Division […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

83
Followers
151
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy