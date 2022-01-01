ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak Tram cars

By Scott Brown, Jami Seymore, Gabriel Chavez
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvUUc_0dadnDkN00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday.

Donovan says between the two cars, there was a mix of about 21 people, consisting of employees from the Tram, as well as the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak. He says the tram cars are supplied with provisions like food and water, as well as emergency heating blankets.

Bernalillo Undersheriff Karry Koren said, “The [rescue] process has taken a while because we’ve had waves of weather that have come in, low visibility and snow and we kind of have to wait it out.”

One of the riders, Colleen Elvidge, posted photos from the tram car around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning to Facebook saying a rescue would be “happening soon.” At 1:14 p.m. Saturday, the Bernalillo County Fire Department tweeted that all 20 occupants of Gondola 2 had been rescued and a rescue for the remaining employee on Gondola 1.

Search and rescue crews with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were able to rescue the last passenger shortly before 4 p.m. According to Donovan, so far, everyone inside the tram cars is safe and they’ve been performing routine health checks.

Back in August 2020, riders were stuck in each tram car due to a mechanical issue. They were stuck for nearly four hours. In the 1970s, more than 3 0 people were rescued after a car became stuck for more than 24 hours .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Winter Driving Safety and Tips

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As a dusting of snow coated the Twin Tiers this morning, it was one of the first few snowfalls of the winter season. Although accumulation remained below 1-2 inches across the Twin Tiers, it caused multiple accidents on the roads and highways. Areas across the United States recently battled extreme weather with […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bernalillo, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Cars
WETM 18 News

Freezing Rain and Sleet early Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8TH: 19° SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM Saturday started off with temperatures below zero degrees. Temperatures gradually warmed up to the upper 20’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight Saturday to Sunday clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system. This low-pressure system will […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Donovan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Weather#Rescue Team#Sandia Peak Tram#Krqe#Gondola 2#Gondola 1#Bcfd#Nm Search Rescue Teams
WETM 18 News

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WETM 18 News

Sheetz launches new donut-infused beer for holiday season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz announced Monday the release of a new limited-edition craft beer brewed with one pound per barrel of the brand’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes. Dubbed “Project Happy Hole-idayz,” this first-ever beer was brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company. Available at 432 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Virginia, […]
DRINKS
WETM 18 News

How do at-home COVID-19 tests work?

NEW YORK (WETM) — As at-home COVID-19 grow in popularity, many questions remain about how they work and if they are effective. To take an at-home test, experts say you can purchase one at a store that carries them or pick one up for free at some public locations. Then, follow the instructions on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Cold and Quiet Start to Workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2ND: 35° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2ND: 19° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM Sunday started off with sleet and freezing rain. Temperatures were in the upper 20’s and this gradually transitioned to snow. The high temperature of the day was around freezing. Overnight Sunday to Monday will be mostly cloudy […]
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy