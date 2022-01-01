NY COVID-19 hospitalizations rise over 8K; another single-day case record broken at 85K

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The single-day COVID-19 case counts in New York climbed ever closer to 100,000 on New Year’s Day, setting yet another record.

State officials reported nearly 85,500 COVID-19 cases Saturday, about 9,000 more than the previous record set just yesterday.

"As we fight the winter surge, we need to keep the most vulnerable among us in mind - do what you can to keep others in your community safe from COVID-19," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, and take advantage of the best tool we have at our disposal - the vaccine."

COVID-19 testing at Penn Station. Photo credit Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The COVID-19 positivity rate was 22.2%, only marginally lower than Friday’s figure. About 385,000 COVID-19 tests were reported in total.

Hospitalizations continued their steady climb back to numbers seen at last year’s winter surge. The new figure is up 532 from the previous day for a total of 8,451.

That’s the highest statewide hospitalization number since Jan. 27, 2021. The 2021 peak was 9,273, while the 2020 peak was about 18,800.

The latest report saw 88 additional COVID-19 deaths. Over the past week, New York has reported 550 COVID-related deaths in total.

New York City, once the region with by far the state’s lowest COVID rates, climbed over a 20% positivity rate in Saturday’s report. The city by far leads the state in cases per 100,000 people, now up to 419.1. Long Island is second at 349.9.

Over 49,700 of the new COVID cases were reported in New York City, making up for about 58% of the entire total.

CDC figures show 95% of New Yorkers 18+ have gotten at least a single dose of the vaccine, although that number falls to 83% for those who completed the vaccine series.

Hochul on Friday said the state was issuing new guidance for SUNY and CUNY schools for the spring semester requiring all students to receive a COVID-19 booster shot when eligible. The requirement takes effect on Jan. 15.

Hochul also said FEMA is deploying 50 new ambulance teams to New York City in early January.