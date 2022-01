Jake Paul, YouTuber-turned-boxer, says he'll back away from boxing if UFC president Dana White agrees to his list of demands. Paul tweeted over the weekend, “Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to…” He added, “1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50K (it's $12K now); 2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021); 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.”

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO