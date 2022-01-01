ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: Is John’s election imminent?

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for the Yellowstone season 4 finale on Paramount Network this weekend, why not discuss the election for a moment?. Here’s where things stand as of the penultimate episode of the season: We saw John Dutton (Kevin Costner) make it clear that he was running, while Jamie was both...

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Did John Dutton Just Unwittingly Undercut Kayce?

With the “Yellowstone” Season 4 finale only two episodes away, fans are quickly analyzing last-minute plot points that they want to see resolved before the season wraps. One of the major storylines from this season is John Dutton running for governor against his adopted son, Jamie Dutton. John doesn’t believe Jamie will do what he can to preserve the old western lifestyle. In fact, he believes Jamie is capable of destroying what he’s fought so hard to protect. So, John decides he’s the only one who can run against Jamie to stop him.
‘Yellowstone’ Sows Conflict Between John Dutton + Beth Dutton in Emotional Sledgehammer [Spoiler Alert]

Yellowstone fans love to speculate about what's coming next online, but nobody could have ever predicted the rift that developed between two main characters during Episode 9 of Season 4 on Sunday night (Dec. 26). In a scenario we've never seen before, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) get into an emotionally wrenching confrontation, and it's not clear if she'll be staying, or if she's leaving the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
Yellowstone’s John Dutton: Top Ten Quotes

Yellowstone’s writer Tyler Sheridan undeniably has a way with words, and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton gets to deliver a lot of those killer quotes. Some of his lines are unforgettable — you know, ones you quote in an argument or mumble to yourself when saddling up for a ride?
'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
What did Kayce See in ‘Yellowstone’ Finale?

Kayce Dutton was on a trip within his own mind in the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone. What in the world did he actually see?. So, Kayce is played by Luke Grimes in the Paramount Network drama. We will get some help in finding this answer from an article by The Cinemaholic.
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly React to Rip and Beth’s Season 4 Finale Surprise (Exclusive)

*Caution: Spoilers for the Yellowstone season 4 finale below!. After a tumultuous whirlwind romance, wedding bells are chiming in the Yellowstone season 4 finale. Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) tied the knot in expectedly unexpected fashion, and the stars opened up to ET's Cassie DiLaura about the surprising milestone in their characters' relationship.
Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Is Kensi’s life in danger?

Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles leading into season 13 episode 8? Is there a serious cause for concern at the moment in regards to Kensi Blye’s fate. If you watch the promo below for the next new episode titled “A Land of Wolves,” we 100% understand the concern and then some. The rest of the team is going to need to band together in order to ensure that the character is safe, and as you would expect, that’s not going to be easy and the sense of urgency will be at a high.
Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? What’s ahead in 2022!

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and beyond that, dive more into the future!. So where should we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way: We are still in the midst of an extended hiatus. Is it one that will be over soon? Thankfully, the answer to that is a clear “yes.” You are going to see new episodes resume next week with “Dream Lover,” one that could be centered around a fun case with some other exciting stuff, as well.
New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Is everyone chasing joy?

From the beginning of New Amsterdam season 4, it was clear that joy was a theme for so many of these characters. After so much struggle, Max decided to seek it out by getting romantically involved with Dr. Sharpe — and also opting to move to London! It’s a big change that comes with huge ramifications, so we’ll have to see if some of that joy remains firmly in place for the remainder of the season.
How Jamie Screwed Himself By Picking Beth’s Third Option In Yellowstone’s Season 4 Finale

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Yellowstone’s Season 4 finale, so be warned!. Of all the biggest and wildest moments that went down in the final installment of Yellowstone’s fourth season, one of the most hair-raising scenes was definitely Beth eking out Jamie’s confession that his biological father Garrett was responsible for setting up the Season 3 finale’s attacks through his former cellmate. Jamie didn’t even have to go hard on exposition in the moment, as his face told Beth everything she needed to know. Instead of cementing Jamie’s fate for him, however, Beth offered up a series of options for how things could go in the immediate future, and he chose the delayed third option, which seemed in the moment like the easiest way out. But was it really?
