A few times this season, Texas coach Vic Schaefer has told a story about the time the newcomers in his basketball program took on the team’s veterans. Freshmen Rori Harmon, Kyndall Hunter, Aaliyah Moore and Latasha Lattimore were joined by Mississippi State transfer Aliyah Matharu as they beat five of their new Texas teammates in a game called Longhorn. The next day, the two sides scrimmaged again and the new kids were again victorious.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO