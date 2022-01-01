Ekholm, Forsberg, Jeannot, Johansen, Saros help Predators top Blackhawks, move into first place

The game of COVID musical chairs continued Saturday for the Nashville Predators, beginning a new year with the same old story.

Captain Roman Josi and forward Colton Sissons returned from protocol before their team topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at Bridgestone Arena, ending their losing streak at two.

Defenseman Dante Fabbro, though, took his turn on the list, when he was added just before warmups.

Filip Forsberg broke in a brand-new stick 62 seconds in, when scored his team-leading 15th goal moments after tossing aside a broken stick.

Forsberg had a hand in the Predators’ second goal on their second shot on goal less than five minutes later, when he found Ryan Johansen for a four-on-four goal to push the lead to 2-0.

Nick Cousins tipped in Mattias Ekholm’s shot or a power-play goal late in the first, making it 3-0, enough to chase Blackhawks goalie Collin Delia in favor of Arvid Soderblom, who made his NHL debut to start the second period. It Ekholm's third assist of the game, the first time in his career he's reached that number in a game.

Tanner Jeannot scored 28 seconds into Soderblom's debut, on just the Predators' eighth shot on goal. The Blackhawks, playing their first game since Dec. 18, were without their top two goalies, who both were on the COVID list.

He scored 53 seconds into the third, too, to give his team a five-goal lead. It was his 10th goal of the season.

Josi's power-play goal with 14:26 left in the second made it 5-0 Nashville, giving him the franchise record for fewest games (31) to reach 30 points for a defenseman, beating his own mark set in 2019-20 (33 games).

Yakov Trenin also recorded his first two-assist game.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros did his part too, stopping 37 shots, including 15 during the first period.

Philipp Kurashev erased Saros' shutout late in the second.

The Predators improved to 20-11-2 and will begin a three-game road trip Tuesday in Vegas. The Blackhawks fell to 11-16-4 in their third straight loss.

Reach Paul Skrbina at pskrbina@tennessean.com and follow him on Twitter @PaulSkrbina.