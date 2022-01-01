Seneca Falls Police Department release several charges after Cayuga Nation raid

A number of criminal charges were brought against Nora Weber, 34, after the raid of a local smoke shop from earlier today.

She has been charged with one count of assault in the second degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree, and a single count of possessing a weapon in the fourth degree.

After Weber allegedly stabbed a Nation police officer in the leg, she was temporarily detained by their police department “under unspecified tribal penal laws,” according to a press statement regarding the recent arrest.

They later released her into the custody of the Seneca Falls Police Department, charging Weber in accordance with the New York State Penal Law.

The Seneca Falls Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office answered a call from the Nation’s police department around 3:39 a.m.

An “independent investigation” was conducted “with the full cooperation” of the local town and Nation police, the statement added.

She was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center while awaiting to be arraigned.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of the article referred to Weber as a member of the Cayuga Nation, but that is not correct.