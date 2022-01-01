ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls Police Department release several charges after Cayuga Nation raid

 3 days ago

A number of criminal charges were brought against Nora Weber, 34, after the raid of a local smoke shop from earlier today.

She has been charged with one count of assault in the second degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree, and a single count of possessing a weapon in the fourth degree.

After Weber allegedly stabbed a Nation police officer in the leg, she was temporarily detained by their police department “under unspecified tribal penal laws,” according to a press statement regarding the recent arrest.

They later released her into the custody of the Seneca Falls Police Department, charging Weber in accordance with the New York State Penal Law.

The Seneca Falls Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office answered a call from the Nation’s police department around 3:39 a.m.

An “independent investigation” was conducted “with the full cooperation” of the local town and Nation police, the statement added.

She was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center while awaiting to be arraigned.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of the article referred to Weber as a member of the Cayuga Nation, but that is not correct.

Sandra Payne
3d ago

this is bullshit they have torn down Indian reservation daycare and all that like a year year a half ago its bull and the Seneca police department gets away with it SMDH

jambo
3d ago

I heard in another article the nation police smashed her face on the pavement all over back rent. The back rent issue has issues too

TiredOfRedumblicans
2d ago

state police have NO place on the reservation at the tribal police's request or not. Just another abuse of authority because they HAVE NO authority on tribal land even if asked. GTFO and let those people solve their own problems. You power and control freaks have done enough damage and harm to these people throughout history. And wtf is with "raid" in the headline? there was nonraid spoken of in the article and just sounds like a justification for the NYSP to abuse their authority AGAIN. Jesus if they aren't killing people when other means could be used they are walking all over other rights. Fkn corrupt injustice system and state government need to go.

