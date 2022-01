Fixing energy tariffs may be worth considering for a few people, consumer champion Martin Lewis has said, although he suggested most should still do nothing.The energy price cap, which acts as a backstop to limit the amount that households have to pay for default tariffs, sits at £1,277.There have been predictions that it could jump by around 50% in April amid a major spike in global gas prices, which have been pushed up by high demand around the world.Is it time to fix your energy bill or do nothing and stay on the price cap? With the cap set to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO