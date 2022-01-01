Pregnant woman shot in abdomen in Santa Clarita; gunman at large

A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being shot in the abdomen in Santa Clarita, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call about shots being fired at about 1:55 a.m. on the 29200 block of Florabunda Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, they found a five-months-pregnant woman had been shot in the abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital and as of Saturday afternoon, the mother and her baby were in stable condition, officials said.

Investigators say there was one outstanding suspect. No further details were immediately available.

