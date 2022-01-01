ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Pregnant woman shot in abdomen in Santa Clarita; gunman at large

By Kristine de Leon, additional reporting by Sam Bader
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLHC0_0dadkSv500

A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being shot in the abdomen in Santa Clarita, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call about shots being fired at about 1:55 a.m. on the 29200 block of Florabunda Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, they found a five-months-pregnant woman had been shot in the abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital and as of Saturday afternoon, the mother and her baby were in stable condition, officials said.

Investigators say there was one outstanding suspect. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 6

4spdgirl
3d ago

Escalating crime! Home invasion just one day ago in Studio City by five men. Bed ridden child in the house. Where is Newsom! Where is Gascon! ABSOLUTELY NO LEADERSHIP.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

2 bicyclists killed in Chatsworth crash: LAPD

A man was taken into custody after two bicyclists were left dead in a crash Tuesday night in Chatsworth, authorities said. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Plummer Street and Lurline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victims, only identified as a man and a woman, were […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Driver in custody after pursuit ends in Santa Monica Mountains

A driver was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu Monday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver was wanted in connection with a possibly stolen vehicle. When Sky5 arrived at the scene around 10:25 a.m., the driver in the dark grey vehicle was seen stopped […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rabbi wounded in Poway synagogue shooting is sentenced to prison for fraud

The founding rabbi of a Poway synagogue who rose to national prominence after being wounded in an antisemitic shooting, and was then exposed as the perpetrator of multimillion-dollar fraud schemes, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison. In a rare agreement under even rarer circumstances, both prosecutors and defense attorneys had recommended home confinement […]
POWAY, CA
KTLA

13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire

A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals, fire officials said. Officials said at a news conference later in the morning that there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none were operating. Firefighters and police responded to the fire at […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abdomen
KTLA

Anaheim police investigate multiple suspected drug overdose deaths

Four people are dead from a possible string of fentanyl overdoses in three unrelated cases in Anaheim that unfolded Monday, authorities said. Police did not find any drugs at the three locations but discovered foil and other drug paraphernalia, officials with the Anaheim Police Department said. Authorities think the drugs were ingested in a variety […]
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
KTLA

Body found in Santa Ana River

An investigation is underway in the Newport Beach area after a body was discovered in the Santa Ana River on Tuesday. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Jan. 4, 2022.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Dog found on New England highway leads police to scene of crash, injured owner

First thought to be a lost dog, a German shepherd named Tinsley successfully led New Hampshire law enforcement to the site of its owner’s late-night rollover crash. Both the truck’s occupants were seriously hurt, but thanks to Tinsley’s dogged efforts, they quickly received medical assistance once police found the vehicle, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday. “They could tell […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint in Oakland

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland. Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery to her 52,000 followers, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK. “Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

L.A. County pauses criminal trials for 2 weeks due to COVID surge

Los Angeles County will pause all criminal trials for two weeks beginning Wednesday, as coronavirus infections continue to surge across the region due to the infectiousness of the Omicron variant. Presiding Judge Eric Taylor said trials will be paused until Jan. 19, a delay that will allow court officials to “balance access to justice with […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Orange County deputy DA dies of COVID-19 complications

Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, who ran for state Assembly as a Republican and had recently been vocal about her opposition to California’s vaccine mandates, has died a week after telling friends she was sick with COVID-19. Ernby’s death was reported Monday by the Orange County Register, which didn’t say when she died. She […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Small plane makes emergency landing on Seal Beach shore

A small plane with two occupants made an emergency landing on a Seal Beach shore Tuesday afternoon. Police got a call just before 12:40 p.m. regarding a plane on the sand, a Seal Beach Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. When officers arrived, they found that a Cessna 152 had landed on the shore at Seal […]
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

Abandoned newborn found in box on frigid Alaska street

A newborn baby was reported in stable and healthy condition Monday after being found days earlier abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid temperatures near a rural intersection around Fairbanks, according to authorities in Alaska. Alaska State Troopers, in a statement, said they were notified around 2 p.m. Friday that a baby had been found […]
FAIRBANKS, AK
KTLA

KTLA

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy