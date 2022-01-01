ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres blow two-goal lead, fall in OT to Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres earned a point, but gave up three unanswered goals for the second game in a row Saturday afternoon in their 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Charlie Coyle scored the overtime winner for Boston at TD Garden.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres.

Tuch’s goal was his first as a member of the organization. He also recorded an assist and has three points in his first three games for Buffalo.

Hinostroza and Skinner were both activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Saturday morning. Neither had played since December 17.

Peyton Krebs recorded the primary assist on Tuch’s goal for his first point as a Sabre.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 37 saves.

Craig Smith, Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston.

Linus Ullmark stopped 21 Sabres shots.

Buffalo’s power play was 1-for-5 while the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

