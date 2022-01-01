ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subaru BRZ Looks Mean With Menacing Makeover

By Gerhard Horn
 3 days ago
Kuhl Racing has unveiled its new products for the 2022 Subaru BRZ. To demonstrate its latest offerings, Kuhl chose the famous WR Blue used on many Subaru WRC cars years ago. Lately, Kuhl has had a bit of a hit-and-miss affair with the automotive industry. Its body kit for the Toyota...

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Shelby Is Resurrecting the Ford Mustang GT500KR as a 900 HP Beast

Shelby American knows how to celebrate a milestone birthday the right way. The high-performance shop announced that it will mark its 60th anniversary by reviving one of its most legendary models, the Ford Mustang GT500KR. And because this is Shelby we’re talking about, production will be limited to just 180 examples, with an additional 45 earmarked for foreign markets. This will be the third Mustang GT500KR that Shelby has released. Nicknamed the King of the Road—hence the KR at the end of its name—the powerful variant made its debut in 1968. It was then brought back four decades later in 2008. The...
CARS
Carscoops

The Plymouth Prowler Still Looks Quite Odd But This One Has A 6.1-Liter HEMI V8

There are very few cars that I find uglier than the Plymouth Prowler but this particular example is one that even I would love to drive. Plymouth launched the Prowler in 1997 and over the course of five years, sold a touch over 11,000 examples. It took design inspiration from hot rods of the 1930s and left the factory with a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated Chrysler V6 with 214 hp, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This Prowler, though, has ditched the factory V6 for something much more interesting.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Amazing Cars America Was Denied In 2021

The US is the second-largest car market globally, so you'd think manufacturers would send absolutely everything they have to offer over here, right?. Well, no. There are several great cars out there that we'll never get the opportunity to own. Some don't pass our strict safety standards and even stricter emissions legislation. Other vehicles don't come here because they're too small, and manufacturers think we wouldn't be interested in them.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Rowdy BMW M3 Exhaust Is Legal In All 50 States

The F80 BMW M3 and F82 BMW M4 have been replaced this year, with their buck-toothed successors kicking up a storm on the internet for their styling. But people seem to forget that when the F8X generation arrived, it too was berated. Many disliked the styling, and still more took issue with the sound of the cars. See, a front-engine, twin-turbo setup typically requires unequal lengths of downpipes to the exhaust to get around all the other auxiliaries in the engine bay and below, which tends to result in an unpleasant, metallic sound. To get around this, aftermarket tuners typically build equal-length exhaust setups, but another company has found a better, more efficient way of improving the sound of the twin-turbo S55 engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW M4 Competition Can Set Porsche Cayman GT4 Lap Times

While the BMW M4 has been maligned for its polarizing design direction, it's no slouch in the performance department and is even more fun to drive than its predecessor. To find out how well it performs on the track and see how it compares to the competition, Sport Auto took the M4 Competition xDrive for a spin around the Hockenheim circuit in Germany in a timed hot lap. Thanks to the helmet camera, we get to see the hot lap from the driver's perspective, giving you a front-seat view of the action.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1996 Subaru SVX

One great thing about living in Colorado, where new residents are issued a dog and a Subaru when they arrive, is that I can find examples of just about every Subaru model sold here since the late 1970s in the local car graveyards. That means that I have plenty of opportunities to observe the gloriously weird SVX, once its street days are finished.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Most Luxurious Mercedes And Maybach Vehicles May Not Be Safe

Mercedes-Benz is a company synonymous with supreme luxury and outstanding quality. The automaker has spent decades refining its image and proving that it can make solid cars, but all brands are susceptible to the occasional issue. Car Complaints is now reporting that the German brand has discovered an issue with the S500 and S580 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as the Mercedes-Maybach S580. The issue pertains to airbags, which have been causing headaches for numerous automakers of late. Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi, and General Motors have all dealt with airbag recalls this year, prompting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to investigate.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus GX460 Black Line First Test: Aging Gracefully

The second-generation Lexus GX was introduced to the U.S. more than a decade ago, and not much has changed since, save a mild refresh for the 2019 model year and upgrades to its cabin in 2021. The GX was also one of several Lexus vehicles to recently receive the marque's new upscale Black Line trim as an option. So, does the Black Line help keep this somewhat antiquated, midsize Lexus SUV from showing its age? Or is it one of those awkward cosmetic procedures that only make things worse?
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition is exclusive to North America

Typically when Toyota makes a special edition version of its Supra sports car or any other sports car, the vehicles are exclusive to Japan. Toyota has confirmed the GR Supra A91-CF Edition will be exclusive to North America, however, and only 600 units will be produced. The limited-edition car gets a carbon fiber body kit and a duckbill rear spoiler.
CARS
Motorious

1965 Cobra Dragonsnake Has A Menacing Presence On The Track

This car may be the perfect choice for any racing enthusiast with a passion for high performance driving and history. The Shelby Cobra is one of America's most iconic racing vehicles ever to be made because of the focus on being lightweight and overpowered with superb handling and a tastefully crafted drivetrain. After acquiring the bodies from A/C and the engine from Ford, Carroll Shelby went to work to create an automobile that genuinely fits the insane and innovative ideas that Carroll had for his racing vehicle. This would eventually evolve into a massive obsession with building high-speed cars. Nowadays, the Cobra is one of the rarest and most valuable vehicles ever to hit American soil. With the might of the insanely powerful Ford V8 engine and only a couple thousand pounds, these things were ridiculously fast for their time.
CARS
topgear.com

The 22 new cars we’re most excited about in 2022

The final petrol-powered Lotus launches this year – but it promises to send pistons out with, well, a bang. The Emira is a supercar lookalike for sports car money, and is off to a flier by being so much prettier than Porsche’s ageing Cayman. Then there are the powertrain choices: first up a supercharged V6 manual, to be followed by an AMG-spec four-cylinder turbo.
CARS
Autoblog

New Subaru Crosstrek spy photos show evolutionary design

Last year, the Subaru Crosstrek was the brand's third-best seller, just behind the Forester and Outback. It also sold more than twice as many units than the Impreza it's based on. So it's no surprise that the next-generation model (or at least a heavily revamped one) shown in these spy photos barely looks any different. Or at least that's the case at first glance. Looking closer, there are many little updates.
CARS
