Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Police Chief On Leave After Firing Gun During New Year’s Eve Incident

By Noah Kirsch
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The chief of the Little Rock, Arkansas, police department has reportedly been placed on administrative leave as officials work to investigate an incident on New Year’s Eve in which he...

www.thedailybeast.com

TheDailyBeast

Denver Police Got Tip About Spree Shooter Lyndon McLeod Months Before Attack

Police in Denver were warned nearly a year before last week’s deadly spree shooting that the eventual gunman might be preparing a “devastating” attack. A German man named Andre Thiele told The Denver Post on Monday that he’d contacted police on Jan. 3, 2021, to alert them to the “undeniable possibility” that Lyndon McLeod “may commit a terrorist attack.” Almost a year later—on Dec. 27, 2021—that warning proved true as McLeod gunned down five people in a multi-city rampage before he was shot dead by police. After Thiele came forward, a Denver police spokesman confirmed they had received his tip but said there was “not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges or a legal basis for monitoring McLeod at the time.” Thiele had reportedly read several of McLeod’s books and been part of a chatroom where the author himself sometimes joined the discussion. The German man said he felt compelled to contact authorities after McLeod began to make increasingly frightening comments in the group chat. McLeod named two of his five victims in his books and even described similar attacks, the Post reported.
DENVER, NY
TheDailyBeast

Hero German Shepherd Leads Police to Injured Owner’s Car Crash

A heroic German Shepherd that police thought was a stray on a highway was actually acting as a rescue dog. It led authorities to the site of its injured owner’s overturned pickup truck the night of Jan. 3. The New Hampshire State Police wrote on Facebook that after two officers responded to a report of the dog on a snow-covered highway, the animal ran away, leading the troopers into Vermont. What they found when it stopped was a broken guardrail and a wrecked pickup truck on one side. “It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants,” the Facebook post reads. Both the occupants of the truck were hypothermic and seriously injured. The cops transported them to the hospital. The force followed up with: “The brave Tinsley is safe and well.” The dog had not been injured in the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Rapper J $tash Accused of Murder-Suicide Carried Out in Front of Partner’s Kids

Rapper J $tash, real name Justin Joseph, has been identified as the culprit in a horrific murder-suicide in Temple City, California on New Years Day. When police were called to a domestic disturbance, they were met by three boys who bolted towards them from the house, per the Associated Press. Inside, the boys’ 27-year-old mom was found dead from a gunshot wound beside the body of J $tash. Investigators believe the rapper shot her multiple times before shooting himself. People reports J $tash was not the father of the kids, whose ages range from 5 to 11, though he had been in a relationship with their mom for about a year. It was one of the children, per People, who called 911 to report the unfolding violence though, fortunately, none of the boys were wounded.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘This Was Too Much’: Cop Finds Own Son Shot Dead During Shooting Callout

A Mississippi police officer has spoken out about the horrifying moment she realized the shooting she responded to last weekend had claimed the life of her own son. WLBT reports that the nightmarish incident happened Sunday morning when Officer Laquandia Cooley responded to reports of a shooting on a quiet street in the city of Hazlehurst. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” said the cop. “As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a breakdown you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?” Her son, 20-year-old Charles Stewart, Jr., was fatally shot in the head. “I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” said Cooley. “It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.” According to WLBT, the case has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
TheDailyBeast

Parents Arrested for Leaving 11-Year-Old Alone for Weeks Over Holidays, Authorities Say

An Arizona couple has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said they left their 11-year-old son alone at home to travel out of state. The boy had not attended school for at least two weeks, he told investigators, and had been left with frozen food. Authorities found him by himself during a Dec. 12 welfare check after a caller to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office alleged a child might have been alone on the property for an undetermined length of time. Officials said this week that the boy’s mother had left before Thanksgiving, with the father following her shortly after the holiday. Unable to reach the pair, deputies turned the boy over to Child Protective Services. By the time the parents returned home from their trip, they had been indicted on suspicion of child neglect by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. Arrested on Wednesday, the parents are being held on a $100,000 bond each.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

State Trooper Kills His Brother, Also a Trooper, During Traffic Stop

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died of injuries sustained after being hit by his brother, also a trooper, during a traffic stop. Trooper James Horton was responding to help his brother, Trooper John Horton, during a traffic stop but lost control of his vehicle. He hit his brother’s stationary patrol vehicle, then hit both John Horton and a detained driver he was standing on the roadside with. The unidentified driver was killed while John Horton was taken to a hospital, where he later died. “Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” the commander of the State Highway Patrol said in a statement. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.” The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal collision.
TRAFFIC
TheDailyBeast

